Sarcastic, suspicious, and cynical August Landry escapes to New York City from Louisiana with plenty of emotional baggage. Instead of a glamorous city experience, after arriving in Brooklyn, she ends up living above a fast-food restaurant with a trio of queer misfits who quickly become like family. August remains convinced that the only smart way to go through life is alone… until she bumps into Jane, a mysterious girl she meets on the Q train. And since nothing is ever easy for August, it only makes sense that her new crush is a time-traveling punk-rock butch from the ’70s — and stuck in time on a subway to nowhere.