As summer approaches for us, we often THINK we are going to lose weight because we are more active in the summer. But, do you lose weight? OR do you gain weight?. Many people gain weight in the summer and one main reason is that they skimp on sleep. It is easy to get 8-10 hours of sleep when it gets dark out at 4:30pm in January, but who wants to go to bed when it is still light out? Not me!