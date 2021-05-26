Cancel
How to Stop Saying Yes When What You Want to Say Is ‘Hell No’

Vice
Vice
 18 days ago
How to actually stop doing the things you know aren't exactly good for you. Whether it’s a “yeah, I’d love to do a little pro-bono graphic design work for your partner’s new line of sexual candles,” a “totally, let’s grab drinks on a weeknight before my big monthly meeting at the worst bar in the world,” or even a “don’t worry, I can definitely come early to help set up your housewarming party that I know you invited my Big Ex to,” we’ve all papered over our real feelings in order to say yes to a request. It doesn’t feel good to turn someone down, exactly. It’s not something most people relish, per se. But it feels a hell of a lot better than squeaking out an affirmative that you don’t really mean.

ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
