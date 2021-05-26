How to Stop Saying Yes When What You Want to Say Is ‘Hell No’

In the world where you can be anyone or anything, the art of accepting yourself and not trying to become someone you’re not is really difficult nowadays. Everyone wants to be someone. People are trying so hard to be known for their specialty after mastering some skills in life, when the truth is, becoming popular and known by people also comes with a great amount of responsibility. Perhaps you don’t become what you want right now because you still can’t endure the pressure behind that role, or perhaps you are placed in the situation you are in right now because there are still lessons you need to learn before leveling up.