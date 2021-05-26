The ‘Liking Gap’ Might Be Why You Wonder if People Secretly Hate You

Cancel
Here is a scenario: You and a new acquaintance (or perhaps even an old friendquaintance that you haven’t seen in a long time) are having a normal conversation, going back and forth about some topic, just shooting the breeze. The conversation has an agreeable tone. I am totally nailing this interaction, you think to yourself amid the nods and smiles. You part ways, satisfied. Hours to days later, a new thought creeps into your head. Ugh, I really shouldn’t have said that thing about the thing. You can’t stop replaying the conversation over and over, picking out moments where you sounded like a babbling baby. You ultimately land on the unfortunate conclusion that so-and-so thinks you’re a huge dummy who doesn’t know how to converse.

