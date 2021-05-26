Green peas are small in size, but huge in nutritional value and sweetness

Sourdough is a natural ferment, made of just flour and water, with no added yeast. In the flour itself there are different natural rising agents and bacteria, which produce a spontaneous fermentation of the dough when they come in contact with the water. This type of wild fermentation, as ancient as the breads produced from it, adds a special flavor and aroma to the dough, and helps regulate its acidity. The process of developing a sourdough starter takes at least five days. It should look creamy, bubbly on the surface and present a slightly sour aroma. This is when we know it’s ready to use in bread preparation.