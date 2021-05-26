Green peas are small in size, but huge in nutritional value and sweetness

Green pozole, or pozole verde, is the perfect fresh summertime meal for when the temperature drops below 100 degrees and you need to warm up. Food stalls ring the plaza on summer evenings in Mexico. The pozole stands serve bowls of brothy pozole verde, a stew of large hominy kernels simmered with pork or chicken. Lighter and herbier than pozole rojo, made with red chilies, this version makes a great summer supper. Pozole is all about the condiments which add texture and intensify the flavors of the soup. Set out bowls of chopped onion, cilantro, chopped chilies, avocado, radishes, finely shredded lettuce or cabbage and Mexican dried oregano so each diner can customize their bowl. A squeeze of lime for each brightens the flavor.