One Of EA's Most Influential And Important Veterans Is Stepping Down
Electronic Arts has announced that Lawrence F. Probst III, the current chairman of the Board of Directors and former CEO of the company, is expected to retire. Probst informed the company on May 20 that he will not put his name in for re-election at the next stockholder meeting coming up in August. Probst is one of EA's most veteran and influential employees, with EA CEO Andrew Wilson calling him a person who "helped to establish the core DNA of Electronic Arts."www.gamespot.com