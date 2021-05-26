The Rockies are letting it slide

Heading into the series against the Rays last weekend, a split felt like the best-case scenario, but somehow, the Mariners were able to grind out a four-game sweep of one of the best teams in the American League. Credit to the bullpen for keeping all four games close enough to win; the relief corps threw 17 innings in that series and allowed six runs, five of which came in Thursday’s unplanned bullpen day. An off day after such a dramatic and uplifting series is kind of a let down, but the team really needed it. They’ve played the most games of any team in the AL so far. They have three more off days between now and the All-Star break giving them some flexibility to run with five starters in their rotation for the first time this season. After such a tough matchup with the Rays and the White Sox and Blue Jays on the upcoming schedule, the Mariners get a tiny reprieve with this two-game set against the Rockies.