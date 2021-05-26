Why Colorado Tokers Love Pancakes

Unless you want to spend the day inside, keep these Pancakes on the shelf at breakfast. The debate is older than our grandparents: Pancakes or waffles? (I never understood why French toast was excluded, but either/ors usually max out at two options.) While I crave both equally, a crispy Belgian waffle's ability to soak up regret on a Sunday morning — and perfectly nestle a fried chicken breast — always wins me over in the end. Trader Joe's pancake bread makes the choice difficult, though, and after seeing that Cookies had joined the chat with a strain called Pancakes, I wondered if the final equalizer had emerged.