Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Why Colorado Tokers Love Pancakes

By Herbert Fuego
Westword
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless you want to spend the day inside, keep these Pancakes on the shelf at breakfast. The debate is older than our grandparents: Pancakes or waffles? (I never understood why French toast was excluded, but either/ors usually max out at two options.) While I crave both equally, a crispy Belgian waffle's ability to soak up regret on a Sunday morning — and perfectly nestle a fried chicken breast — always wins me over in the end. Trader Joe's pancake bread makes the choice difficult, though, and after seeing that Cookies had joined the chat with a strain called Pancakes, I wondered if the final equalizer had emerged.

www.westword.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Denver, CO
City
Yuma, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Payton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sigma Delta#Nestle#Food Drink#French Toast#Fried Chicken#Free Love#Belgian#Seed Junky Genetics#Bisquick#Snaxland#Colorado Harvest Company#Callie S Cannabis Shoppe#Cookies Higher Grade#Joint#Lakeshore Cannabis#Starbuds#14er Holistics#Solace Meds#Apothecary Farms#Oasis Cannabis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado State9News

Colorado dog will be the face of Budweiser’s holiday cans

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A handsome Saint Bernard from Morrison has outlasted more than 100,000 submissions to be the face of Budweiser's holiday cans later this year. Wilson, a 1-year-old Saint Bernard, has been named winner of the nationwide Pupweiser casting call by Budweiser. Wilson, who sported a wreath collar...
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado StatePosted by
97.3 KBCO

Longmont Museum Exhibit Brings Rare Masterpieces To Colorado

The "Enduring Impressions" exhibit at the Longmont Museum is bringing rare artwork to the Colorado suburbs. The exhibit features artists like Degas, Monet, Pissarro, and their printmaker George William Thornley. The works featured in the exhibit come from the Collection of Drs. Morton and Tobia Mower. The Denver collectors have...
Colorado StatePosted by
WGN TV

Colorado bride desperate to find lost engagement ring made with grandmother’s ashes

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A new bride is hoping a Colorado community can help find her missing engagement ring that was made with her grandmother’s ashes. Lisa Visnosky got married on May 3 in Estes Park. She was getting ready at her venue, the Della Terra Mountain Chateau, when she set her ring down on the sink in her dressing room to finish the icing on her cake. She hasn’t seen the ring since.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.
Colorado StateDenver Post

These were Colorado’s most popular baby names in 2020

The list of Colorado’s most popular baby names for 2020 is out — and it looks similar to the list of top baby names for the rest of the country. In 2020 more babies were named Olivia and Liam than anything else. According to data from Social Security card applications...
Colorado Statebikepacking.com

Introducing the New Republica Colorado

Brazil-based República Bicicletas just added another gravel bike to their lineup, featuring clearance for 27.5 x 2.1″ tires, custom geometry, and loads of mounting points. Check out the new República Colorado here…. If you missed our introduction to Brazil-based República Bicicletas, be sure to check that out here. To summarize,...