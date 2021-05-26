Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

‘This is one of the best all-inclusives’: Jamaica’s Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall

By Benji Stawski
The Points Guy
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent trip to Jamaica, I split my time between three different all-inclusive resorts that all participate in major points programs. For my third and final stop, I spent two nights at the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall. Zilara is Hyatt’s brand of adults-only all-inclusive resorts. That said, this location...

thepointsguy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#A La Carte#Good Food#Alcoholic Beverages#Hotel Amenities#Live Lounge#Instagram#Chase Ultimate Rewards#Chase Sapphire Preferred#Usb#Titos Vodka#Nature Valley#Tpg#Blue Grill#Petit Pariz#Zilara Side#Hyatt Points#Hyatt Balance#All Inclusives#Restaurant Reservations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
Related
TravelPeter Greenberg Travel News

Costco Connection: All-Inclusive Resorts

Many people are drawn to the experience of an all-inclusive vacation—it can be seamless and give you the freedom to concentrate on the true value of the experience rather than focusing on the cost of everything you want to do. In recent years, most all-inclusives have put greater emphasis on...
Travelcaribjournal.com

The Best Turks and Caicos All-Inclusive Resorts

Turks and Caicos may have only a half-dozen all-inclusive resorts, but most are located on one of the world’s best beaches and there’s something for every kind of traveler, whether that’s staying with a big brand-name resort chain, chilling out in a boutique-style hotel, or running away to a private island.
Boats & Watercraftstrip101.com

9 Best Party Boats In Jamaica - Updated 2021

Jamaica is a breathtaking Caribbean country that is famous for its paradise-like landscapes. This country is dominated by picturesque mountain ranges, lush rainforests, enchanting beaches, and rich wildlife. The charming city of Montego Bay is a luxurious hideaway destination, with upscale resorts and remarkable architectural landmarks. The town of Negril is the perfect spot for outdoorsy travelers who like beaches and exciting water sports. Additionally, Dunn’s Water Falls is another must-visit natural wonder in Jamaica. The reggae music and festive parties are popular in this captivating country. Plan the perfect trip and book your accommodation at a resort or luxury villa, and if you are a social butterfly, check out this list of best party boats in Jamaica. Feel free to browse below.
TravelUS News and World Report

20 Top Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts

These adults-only, all-inclusive resorts offer peace, quiet and tons of amenities. There's something about an all-inclusive resort that takes your vacation to the next level. It's easy to relax when you don't need to worry about planning dinners, paying for activities or splitting purchases between groups. Relaxation becomes even easier when no kids run through the halls or splash in the pool while you're lounging. Adults-only establishments often offer a more laid-back vibe that allows you to mingle with guests and make new friends. There are plenty of adults-only, all-inclusive resorts in the U.S. and around the world, but it can be difficult to narrow down your options. Whether you're looking for a secluded couples-only getaway or a beachfront resort with a thriving nightlife scene, U.S. News has you covered. Read on to find out which adults-only, all-inclusive resorts we consider the most impressive. (Note: Some of the amenities may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and dining reservation requirements. Check with the official resort website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)
Traveltrip101.com

5 Best All-Inclusive Hotels In Benalmádena, Spain

Benalmádena in southern Spain is known for its modern and traditional architecture, golden sandy beaches, and a marine park. Going here would truly be a dream come true because of the many things this resort town has to offer. Castles such as Castillo de Colomares and Castillo de Bil Bil will leave you in awe. For a family-friendly outing, visit Sea Life Benalmádena to see the marine life, or soak up the sea and sun at the beaches. At night, you’re spoilt for choice, with beach bars and restaurants all close at hand. Staying here for days will also be one of the most enjoyable trips you’ll experience. Read on to find out the best all-inclusive hotels in Benalmádena, Spain.
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

More Than Half Of Americans Plan To Check Off A Wish List Destination For Their First Post-Pandemic Trip

MCLEAN, Va., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of staying at home, Americans are returning to travel and making up for lost time by booking their dream vacations. According to a new survey conducted by Hilton, 59% of respondents plan to jump back into travel with a bucket list vacation they would not have considered prior to the pandemic. The survey analyzed the impact COVID-19 had on Americans' travel habits and determined their most sought-after wish list destinations. The top locations included international and domestic landmarks like the Grand Canyon, Eiffel Tower, Niagara Falls, Statue of Liberty, the Colosseum in Rome and the Las Vegas Strip.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Marriott Bonvoy Launches Europe, Middle East & Africa 25% Off Escapes

SPG had Hot Escapes for the Americas and another program for Europe. The Hot Escapes transformed to Escapes under Marriott Bonvoy, but the Europe program went MIA. We can now confirm that the Escapes have become available for participating hotels in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. These rates must be booked by Sunday and are available over the next four weeks.
TravelTravel Weekly

Six of the best all-inclusive stays in unusual locations

A floating hotel, a working estancia and a lodge next to desert dunes – Natalie Marsh rounds up some of the most exciting places for an all-inclusive stay. Holidays are all about treating yourself and indulging in as much food, drink and other delights as you wish, which is why all‑inclusive breaks are a great option. But not all properties are about sea, sunbeds and as much ice cream as you can eat.
Lifestylefranchising.com

Hyatt Centric Brand Debuts in North Carolina with Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte

The 175-key hotel embraces the city’s rich history and inspires exploration for savvy travelers. The hotel’s modern architecture and interiors, designed by Atlanta-based Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio, are intended to reflect the rich history and beautiful landscapes of the Charlotte region. The all-natural design features an earthy color palette of green, blue, and gold, interwoven with natural elements such as stone, wood, metal and water. In the lobby, guests will be greeted by a show-stopping curved centerpiece staircase and living mural of moss behind the front desk. Signature eclectic art features adorn the lobby, including a colorful, metallic six-foot-tall peacock statue, and a mural by local artist, Hillary Siber Edwards that features 100 porcelain gold ceramic mining pans intended to represent the 100 counties in North Carolina and the region’s history as the first documented gold discovery in the United States. A third mural provides an ode to Charlotte’s storied revolutionary war history and depicts a lone rider among a herd of horses, celebrating the brave ride of Captain James Jack, a local militia member who rode from Charlotte to Philadelphia in June of 1775 to deliver Mecklenburg County’s Declaration of Independence to the representatives from North Carolina.
Travelallears.net

The Best Part of Every EPCOT Area Resort Hotel

So you’ve decided to stay at a Disney World hotel in the EPCOT area! You’ve got some great options! Disney’s EPCOT resorts offer convenient transportation to the parks (like the Skyliner), tons of dining options, and some unique features. Today, we’re taking a look at the best parts of each...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Moon Palace Cancun's All-Inclusive Concert Vacation Returns

WHY IT RATES: Moon Palace Cancun will offer four-day all-inclusive concert packages to see Phish live. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Phish will return to Mexico for its fifth “Phish: Riviera Maya,” the band’s destination concert vacation, taking place February 24-27, 2022. The all-inclusive event, presented in partnership with CID Presents and On Location, will see Phish performing for four nights on the beach including a welcome set on Thursday night and a special early evening start time on Sunday in one of the world’s most beautiful locations - Mexico’s Caribbean coastline.
Credits & LoansPosted by
AFAR

The Best Ways to Use 100,000 Chase Points for Travel

The Chase Sapphire Preferred card’s latest welcome bonus could score you up to four round-trip flights to Hawaii. The Chase Sapphire Preferred comes with enough points for business-class flights and nights in some of the world’s most beautiful hotels. AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card...
Lifestylemilestomemories.com

Hyatt Regency Orlando Review – Great Location For Universal Studios

Hyatt Regency Orlando Review – Great Location For Universal Studios. My overall Hyatt Regency Orlando review is that it’s “quite good”, on the cusp of “great”. My wife and I recently stayed at this property for 2 nights. We didn’t really know what to expect and hadn’t looked at any pictures before our arrival. We went off of a recommendation, and it was more than we’d expected in many ways. The place is massive, to say the least. My Hyatt Regency Orlando review will cover the property—such as the services and amenities, plus the room, of course—and the service from staff. First, let’s look at how to book and what it costs.
Travelcaribjournal.com

Riu Reopens Bahamas All-Inclusive

The Bahamas’ Riu Palace Paradise Island is back, Caribbean Journal has learned. The Paradise Island all-inclusive officially reopened in May, according to The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism. The adults-only all-inclusive resort is set adjacent to the Atlantis Paradise Island resort complex on Paradise Island. In 2017, the Riu underwent a...
Travelcaribjournal.com

Hilton Is Opening an All-Inclusive Resort in Curaçao

Hilton is expanding its Caribbean Caribbean portfolio with a new all-inclusive in Curaçao, Caribbean Journal has learned. The new Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton resort is slated to open in September 2021, the product of a conversion of the former Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort. It’s home...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Hilton’s Current Summer Promo Is Great For Leisure Travelers

Before 2020, hotel loyalty program promotions had become unnecessary for hotels to fill rooms. People were traveling at never seen before levels and hotels were full. I believe that the major chains still offered hotel promotions to keep loyal customers from straying to other brands. The bonuses provided were enough to keep people stuck to one chain to keep your benefits. Very rarely did you see a promotion so lucrative that it would cause you to move stays to a different brand, save for a one-off trip where your preferred chain wasn’t convenient or affordable.
WorldPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Curaçao Is Loosening COVID-19 Protocols - and Celebrating with Free Hotel Nights

The Caribbean island of Curaçao is lifting all on-island coronavirus-era restrictions just in time for summer travel - and is celebrating with free hotel nights for tourists. Curaçao, a Dutch territory and part of the ABC islands featuring white and black sand beaches, diverse dive sites, and hiking trails, is welcoming back tourists by offering them every fourth night free at participating hotels for travel from June 19 through Oct. 30, the Curaçao Tourist Board shared with Travel + Leisure. Travelers must book by June 29 to take advantage of the promotion.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

This Punta Cana All-Inclusive Resort Is Relaunching

Melia is relaunching its premier resort in the Dominican Republic, Caribbean Journal has learned. On June 15, the company will launch the former Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real as the new Paradisus Grand Cana, according to a statement. The all-inclusive Paradisus Grand Cana, formerly known as the Grand Reserve...