Six Flags America's Hurricane Harbor set to open on May 29
Six Flags America will open Hurricane Harbor, the region's largest waterpark, beginning on May 29.
Admission to the waterpark, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., is included with park admission to Six Flags America. The park will be open continuing every public operating day through Labor Day.
Some of the features that Hurricane Harbor offers includes:
- 800,000 gallon Hurricane Bay wave pool
- Over 25 water slides from mild to wild
- Endless river featuring seven different water action zones
- Three children’s water play areas
- New food offerings:
- Private luxury cabanas available to elevate your stay
Click here to if you're interested in purchasing season passes or if you'd like to take advantage of special one-day ticket pricing.