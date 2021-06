Indie studio Alien Pixel Studios has announced that Unbound: Worlds Apart will soon be here. A 2D Metroidvania, Unbound: Worlds apart will have players slipping into the magical robes of Soli, a talented young mage, as they embark on a quest to defeat a ruthless evil that threatens to tear their reality apart at its seams. Along the way, players will need to solve puzzles by making use of various portals and powers. For more details, you can check out the official list of key features below.