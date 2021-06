Bowden (shoulder) made his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, striking out one over a scoreless inning of relief. Bowden has been on the 10-day injured list for about two weeks with a left shoulder strain, but with two rehab outings in the minors already under his belt, he should be activated at some point in the near future. The 26-year-old lefty posted a 6.39 ERA and 1.97 WHIP over his 15 appearances out of the Colorado bullpen before landing on the IL.