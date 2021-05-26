Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Louis Vuitton Unveils a Swank Take on the Old-Fashioned Lantern

By Mitchell Owen s
architecturaldigest.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNapoléon Bonaparte missed out on being a Louis Vuitton client—the French leather-goods firm launched in 1854, long after the end of his reign—but the new lanterns in the brand’s Objets Nomades line of travel-inspired home products would have met with the emperor’s approval. Modeled after the honeycombs constructed by bees, the Bonaparte symbol, young Treviso-based product designers Giorgia Zanellato and Daniele Bortotto have tucked a rechargeable LED inside a mouth-blown glass vessel and then wrapped that illuminated core in an elegant network of openwork leather straps. As with previous Objets Nomades offerings, from a hammock by Atelier Oï to a mirror by Marcel Wanders, every element is handmade by European artisans. Zanellato/Bortotto also built brand echoes into their glowing concept: The handle recalls those used on the firm’s legendary bags, as do the spherical brass feet affixed beneath the bases of the lanterns, which are available in two sizes and two color combos (red berry and pistachio). The light cast is fragmented and mysterious, a scattering of starry shapes that, the design duo explains, “gently illuminate precious moments.” louisvuitton.com.

www.architecturaldigest.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Marcel Wanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elegant Design#Elegant Products#Brand Design#Design Products#French#Objets Nomades#Zanellato Bortotto#Glass#Brand Echoes#Starry Shapes#Atelier O#Openwork Leather Straps#Illuminated Core#Bags#Color#Louisvuitton Com#European Artisans#Offerings#Home#Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & Collectionspurseblog.com

Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2021 Collection is Here

Earlier this year Louis Vuitton debuted its Pre-Fall 2021 collection in stunning images that showcased a colorful new direction for the brand. The collection focused on change and transformation, which Ghesquière took on himself after a year filled with so much uncertainty. While change has been a theme for so...
Lifestyletimeandtidewatches.com

#Kixntix: The casual luxury of the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Titanium GMT Chronograph with Louis Vuitton high tops

Within seven years of its debut in 2017, the Bulgari Octo Finissimo is already a modern-day classic, its slender and aggressively architectural shape transforming the finesse of the O.G Octo from 2012. Every Octo Finissimo with its paper-thin movement is a feat of engineering, akin to the art of building a scale model galleon in a bottle. This time we’ve set our sights on the fabric-strapped version of the black dial Bulgari Octo Finissimo Titanium GMT Chronograph, the most street-tough Finissimo family member.
BusinessDesign Taxi

Louis Vuitton’s Mall For ‘The Super-Rich’ Is Opening Its Doors After 16 Years

While most people would flock to the nearby Louvre, a US$1 billion-plus shopping wonderland might just be the place to fix withdrawals of high rollers. After 16 long-drawn-out years, LVMH’s shopping heart billed for “the super-rich” will soon be ready. La Samaritaine will host items from “more than 600 brands” as part of a partnership with duty-free retailer DFS, as well as house a Christian Dior spa, luxurious apartments and restaurants, and a five-star hotel with nightly rates exceeding US$1,270, per The Fashion Law and Bloomberg.
Designers & Collectionspurseblog.com

CC 110: The Louis Vuitton Lover

In today’s installment of Closet Confessionals we meet a collector in her early forties hailing from rainy Seattle. This confessor is a diehard fan of all Louis Vuitton everything and though she admits it’s hard to stomach paying over $2,000 for a bag, this collector has amassed a pretty enviable collection. Beyond acquiring new bags, which she does so every few years, this Louie lover enjoys shopping because it brings back fond memories of weekend trips to the mall with her fashionable mother and aunt. Though she does sometimes feel the pressures of acquiring the latest new bag release, this confessor is mostly inspired to make a purchase by her mom, or simply seeing something in person. A true bag lover at the core this confessor knows what she likes and has spent the latter part of her life building a collection she loves, so much so that she doesn’t sell off any of her bags (though she has given some away). Read the full CC below and don’t forget to submit your own!
NBApurseblog.com

Louis Vuitton’s Collaboration With the NBA is Back

Louis Vuitton boasts an impressive list of partnerships and collaborations, with one cool paring popping up after the next, making waves and drawing buzz from LV fans around the world. Some of the brand's buzziest and most-coveted partnerships have come under the direction of LV Men's and the latest collaboration is no different.
Businesscpp-luxury.com

Louis Vuitton opens summer pop-up store at Villa d’Este in Como, Italy

Louis Vuitton has opened a summer pop-up shop at the legendary hotel Villa d’Este on Lake Como (Italy). Taking over the shop traditionally managed by Como-based retailer Tessabit, the French fashion house has customized the space. Inspired by the shades of the sky above the lake during the day, the walls of the women’s area have been decorated with degrade pink and orange shades, while different accents of blue take center stage in the men’s room.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Best Style Releases This Week: Palace x Mercedes AMG, Nike ACG, Louis Vuitton x NBA, and More

Now that June is finally here, it’s time to get some fits together for all of the upcoming barbecues and other summer functions. Thankfully, there’s a great amount of drops this week that will cater to anyone’s taste. For those looking for some luxurious pieces, Louis Vuitton has just released a collaboration with the NBA filled with monogrammed cut and sew apparel and luxurious leather goods inspired by basketball. Palace is releasing a collaboration with automobile manufacturer Mercedes-AMG perfect for anyone that’s trying to go for motorsport-inspired looks. More casual style options this week include new Converse Chuck 70s from PLAY Comme des Garçons, as well as collabs like KidSuper x Puma. There’s also charitable product being offered by Let’s Do Better, which will donate all proceeds from its latest “Learn To Swim” capsule to teach Black youth how to swim at Bed-Stuy’s YMCA.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton’s Latest Men’s Fragrance Is Like a Summer Vacation in a Bottle

Get ready to take your sense of smell on a global adventure. This week, Louis Vuitton released its seventh men’s fragrance, Imagination, which features a list of ingredients sourced from the kinds of destinations so many dream of traveling to, including black tea from China, Tunisian neroli, Sicilian cedar, Calabrian bergamot and Nigerian ginger. The cologne is priced at $265 for a 3.4 fl.oz bottle and $390 for a 6.8 fl. oz size with a range of personalized engraving options, free of charge. And once you’re done with the bottle, you can have it refilled at any Louis Vuitton boutique that has one of the house’s innovative perfume fountains.
Beauty & Fashionsidewalkhustle.com

Louis Vuitton Introduces Imagination

French fashion house Louis Vuitton has released its newest cologne, Imagination. This modern take on an amber scent is comprised of Ambrox, a molecule present in its natural state and known as the ‘true white gold of perfumery’. With the addition of rare black tea from China, grey amber, Nigerian ginger and Ceylon cinnamon, the fragrance is fresh, citrusy and aromatic.
Businessfashionunited.com

Louis Vuitton opens Lake Como pop-up

As international travel is set to resume, Louis Vuitton is expanding its pop-up network. The brand is set to a team-up with Lake Como-lcaol, Italian retailer Tessabit for a summer pop-up shop. The temporary store will be housed in Villa D’Este, a historical hotel that has played vacation spot to...
Traveljingdaily.com

Louis Vuitton Reinvents Its Travel Origins Amid Pandemic Restrictions

The Social Edition is our weekly series which deep dives into luxury initiatives in China’s social media landscape. Every week, we highlight brand campaigns distributed on Chinese digital platforms — WeChat, Weibo, Tmall, Douyin, and beyond. Our coverage spotlights global luxury brands, global beauty brands, and local Chinese brands. The...
Designers & Collectionsdawsoncountyjournal.com

Louis Vuitton Under Fire For “Absolutely Disgusting” Palestinian Headscarf Knockoff

Louis Vuitton Under Fire For “Absolutely Disgusting” Palestinian Headscarf Knockoff. Popular Instagram account “Diet Prada,” with close to 3 million followers, called out LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, for selling an overpriced headscarf inspired by the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh. “So LVMH’s stance on politics is “neutral,”...
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Louis Vuitton Infuses Latest "Imagination" Perfume With Black Tea

Continuing its lineup of fragrances, Louis Vuitton is now launching a new perfume dubbed “Imagination.” Arriving in a transparent blue bottle, the scent boasts fresh notes perfect for summertime. “For five years, I’d been dreaming of revealing the beauty of ambergris and expressing the quintessence of its amber note in...
Beauty & Fashionmodels.com

Model of the Week: Emma Todt is the Show Rookie Who Just Walked Exclusively for Louis Vuitton

Girls Club Management (Berlin – mother agency), Women Management Paris, Women Management Milan. Scouted when I was 12 standing in front of H&M at Berlin Ku’damm – it’s a shopping street – waiting for my mum. Suddenly (my now mother agent) Aylin Hadi talked to me, asked me if I was a model. When she found out I was only 12, she wanted to wait for my mum to arrive and speak to her. Since then I am with Girls Club Management! :)
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Virgil Abloh and Nigo Link Up Again for New Louis Vuitton Collection

Virgil Abloh and Nigo have re-teamed for another round of LV², a collaborative effort that sees both truly singular artists reinterpreting the Louis Vuitton aesthetic. For Pre-Spring 2022, Louis Vuitton has launched its second “Louis Vuitton squared” collection, which continues the creative conversation between the two artists that began with much fanfare last year. The second go-around sees Abloh and Nigo expanding on their exchange by celebrating Vigo’s Japanese provenance, the “inherent tapestry” of his style upbringing, and the “geo-specific gaze” on the Western men’s wardrobe that he says was instilled in him as a child.