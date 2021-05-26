Cancel
A Living Institution: The South Side Community Art Center Celebrates Eighty Years as a Force in African American Art

By Alisa Swindell
newcity.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the near South Side of Chicago, on the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue in the historic Bronzeville neighborhood, is a beautiful Classical Revival building that, for just over eighty years, has housed a community-based organization dedicated specifically to Black artists: the South Side Community Art Center. The artist, curator and former executive director Faheem Majeed describes the Center as a microcosm of the Black art world and of Chicago’s South Side. For eight decades, this art center has championed the work of African American artists while serving as a gathering space for not only artists, but the broader South Side community. It’s a legacy that continues, with recent exhibitions featuring emerging and mid-career artists such as David Leggett, Krista Thompson and James T. Green, as well as Majeed.

