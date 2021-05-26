A Living Institution: The South Side Community Art Center Celebrates Eighty Years as a Force in African American Art
On the near South Side of Chicago, on the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue in the historic Bronzeville neighborhood, is a beautiful Classical Revival building that, for just over eighty years, has housed a community-based organization dedicated specifically to Black artists: the South Side Community Art Center. The artist, curator and former executive director Faheem Majeed describes the Center as a microcosm of the Black art world and of Chicago’s South Side. For eight decades, this art center has championed the work of African American artists while serving as a gathering space for not only artists, but the broader South Side community. It’s a legacy that continues, with recent exhibitions featuring emerging and mid-career artists such as David Leggett, Krista Thompson and James T. Green, as well as Majeed.art.newcity.com