Chanel’s New Lion-Inspired Collection Stuns

By Jane Keltner de Vall e
architecturaldigest.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoco Chanel’s Paris apartment, famously situated atop her atelier on rue Cambon,. was crawling with cats. “I’m a Leo and, like him, I show my claws to protect myself, but, believe me, I suffer more by clawing than being clawed,” the Mademoiselle once said. Notoriously superstitious, she kept a multitude of feline talismans close at hand—from a crystal ball balanced on the backs of two lions to the carved-marble figurine that sat beside a gilded-framed portrait of yet another majestic cat. While the fascination endured, it only intensified after Chanel fled to Venice following the death of her lover Boy Capel. She found strength and inspiration in the City of the Lion, qualities that are celebrated in the house’s latest high-jewelry unveiling, Escale à Venise. (Shown are the Lion Secret earrings and ring, both crafted in 18-karat white gold and covered in diamonds.) Nowadays, couldn’t we all benefit from a little spiritual protection—particularly of the glittering variety? Prices upon request. chanel.com. —Jane Keltner de Valle.

www.architecturaldigest.com
