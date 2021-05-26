Cancel
Meet the Young Korean Designer Putting an Inventive Spin on Tradition

By Hannah Marti n
architecturaldigest.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“They’re all one-liners in a way,” says designer Minjae Kim, referring to the quirky and totally bespoke furnishings that fill his live-work space in Ridgewood, Queens. A lacquered floor lamp sports a gauzy, skirtlike shade, while a petite fiberglass seat stands on a small podium, as if trying to gain an inch or two. All around are wooden chairs in various states, some with humorous designs drawn on in marker, waiting to be carved, others cut and stained. For the past three years, Kim, who grew up in Seoul and got his master’s in architecture at Columbia University, has honed his eye working for the AD100 design firm Studio Giancarlo Valle. But on the side, and more and more so during the pandemic, he has put his own spin on traditional Korean materials and techniques, like wood carving and lacquering, working with simple, store-bought supplies to create his own kind of contemporary folk art. When Kim learned that fiberglass, so often fetishized in architecture school, came in fabric, he was intrigued. It could, he discovered, be draped over a frame, quilted on a sewing machine, or bunched around a light source, then painted with resin to sturdily maintain its form. The results of those experiments—among them an anthropomorphic perch inspired by Freud’s armchair—will star in his first solo show, opening July 10 at the Los Angeles gallery Marta. “I’ve been imagining all these characters,” Kim says of the new work, “and how they would occupy a room.” minjae.kim —HANNAH MARTIN.

