Is It Even Summer If We're Not Talking About Espadrille Sandals?

“At this stage in the game, I’m surprised when I put on any shoes at all,” declares British Vogue’s fashion news director, Olivia Singer. The pandemic has seen us all become overly dependent on slippers – but, with summer upon us, now is the moment to ditch your Uggs for a pair of sandals that can take you from the office to an al fresco dinner with ease. Versatility is top priority for the Vogue editors, who are lusting after investment-worthy styles from the likes of Prada, The Row and Balenciaga, all of which are destined to last for many seasons to come. Below, the lowdown on the sandals topping their summer wish lists.