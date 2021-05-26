First Drive: Why Aston Martin’s V12 Speedster Is a Minimalist’s Dream

Automaker Aston Martin kicked off a new chapter in their illustrious saga with the introduction of their first SUV—better known as DBX—back in 2019. However, it was only this year that the purpose-built vehicle arrived in Australia. Equal parts versatile, powerful, sleek, and luxurious, it can handle a multitude of our native terrains with seamless adaptability and precision. How do we know? Because we recently took a DBX in Hyper Red for a test drive along the Old Hume Highway and then on an off-road adventure. We’re still wrapping our heads around the experience, to be frank, as it’s not every day you get to muddy up a $350K SUV!