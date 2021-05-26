Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

First Drive: Why Aston Martin’s V12 Speedster Is a Minimalist’s Dream

By Jeremy Taylor
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aston Martin’s V12 Speedster is, quite literally, breathtaking. Hurtling across the English countryside, I’m just glad for the full-face safety helmet I crammed in my travel bag before leaving home. Without it, I’d be gasping for breath in between the giggles and guffaws as this 186 mph supercar scrabbles for grip on rain-soaked asphalt. As well as leaving off the roof, Aston has firmly grasped the “less-is-more” mantra for the Speedster and left off the windscreen as well. Yes, just like the Ferrari Monza and McLaren Elva, this Aston Martin example is untroubled by glass. Without it, arriving anywhere after an enthusiastic drive should add a whole new meaning to the term “bad hair day.”

robbreport.com
Robb Report

Robb Report

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Creature Comforts#First Drive#English#Dbs Superleggera Volante#Superleggera#Racing Green#Le Mans#Boeing F A 18#Super Hornet#Ferrari Monza#N Rburgring#V12 Speedster#Minimalist Supercars#Bodywork Design#Glass#Grip#Sticker#Home#Neck Height
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Aston Martin Doesn't Give A Shift, Plans To Retire The Manual Gearbox

Sports car enthusiasts don't miss an occasion to use the #savethemanual hashtag, but the truth of the matter is, most people buying performance vehicles tend to go with the automatic. The take rate for a three-pedal setup has gradually dropped in recent years, making it difficult for automakers to build a solid business case for the do-it-yourself gearbox.
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Aston Martin’s New CEO Takes the Wheel

Having been owned by any number of automakers and industrialists, Aston Martin Lagonda is once more getting a new lease of life. The crisis-prone automaker barely skirted bankrupt for the eighth time last year, thanks to a cash infusion by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and an increase in Daimler AG’s equity stake to 20%, up from 2.6 percent.
Motorsportsplanetf1.com

Aston Martin set to press on with new wind tunnel

Aston Martin are carrying on regardless with their new wind tunnel build despite them set to be scrapped by 2030. Earlier in May, it was revealed that eight out of current 10 Formula 1 teams are in favour of ditching the use of wind tunnels in the sport. Time spent...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Aston Martin Reveals Newest Model … Watch

The first offering from Aston Martin’s recently announced collaboration with Girard-Perregaux was revealed this week: the Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges — Aston Martin Edition. Switzerland’s Girard-Perregaux is one of the oldest watchmakers in the world, responsible for more than 100 patents. Established in 1791, it is most renowned...
Motorsportsplanetf1.com

Aston Martin ‘clawing back’ big performance loss

Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll considers it unlikely his team will be as competitive as last year at any stage during 2021. That is due to the change to the aero regulations which cost them “close to a second”, says Stroll, and the focus that must go on creating next year’s car.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Girard-Perregaux Launches First Aston Martin Collaboration Watch

PARIS — Girard Perregaux introduced its first Aston Martin-partnership watch model on Tuesday, offering an airy tourbillon with three flying bridges — the historical house signature — that look like they’re floating, set between clear, sapphire glass panes. “It’s completely transparent, the bridges are practically suspended, fixed in a way...
Buying CarsAutoExpress

Rare Aston Martin DB5 triplets for sale for £4m

Not one, but three versions of Aston Martin's iconic DB5 Vantage will be displayed and offered for sale for a cool £4 million at the London Concours event from 8 June. Until recently the DB5 Vantage Coupe, Convertible and ultra-rare Shooting Brake were all in the hands of a private collector for 12-years. Each has been fully restored during that time.
Businesswatchtime.com

Roads to Bridges: Girard-Perregaux Rolls Out its First Timepiece in Partnership with Aston Martin

Earlier this year, Girard-Perregaux joined the ranks of Swiss watchmakers partnering with luxury automobile marques, launching a new collaboration with Britain’s Aston Martin. This week, we discovered the first timepiece to emerge from the partnership, the Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges – Aston Martin Edition, which merges a classical haute horlogerie innovation with avant-garde automotive technologies and materials.
Motorsportssgcarmart.com

Aston Martin News

The 'Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges - Aston Martin Edition' combines the expertise of Girard-Perregaux with Aston Martin's knowledge of luxury and style. The event returns for 2021, renewing the British sportscar manufacturer's search to uncover the next generation of GT racing superstars. TF Sport's Aston Martin Vantage has clinched...
CarsMotorAuthority

First drive review: 2021 Aston Martin DBX is a necessary good

Yes, it’s weird for Aston Martin to make an SUV. It’s also strange to see Lamborghini make the Urus and Ferrari the forthcoming Purosangue. But the economic reality is that exotic car companies need to build utility vehicles to continue producing sports cars. If this is the cost, I for one will pay it gladly. It also helps that the 2021 Aston Martin DBX is a brilliant all-around performer.
Home & Gardenmanofmany.com

Getting Muddy with the $350,000 Aston Martin DBX SUV

Automaker Aston Martin kicked off a new chapter in their illustrious saga with the introduction of their first SUV—better known as DBX—back in 2019. However, it was only this year that the purpose-built vehicle arrived in Australia. Equal parts versatile, powerful, sleek, and luxurious, it can handle a multitude of our native terrains with seamless adaptability and precision. How do we know? Because we recently took a DBX in Hyper Red for a test drive along the Old Hume Highway and then on an off-road adventure. We’re still wrapping our heads around the experience, to be frank, as it’s not every day you get to muddy up a $350K SUV!
Carsconceptcarz.com

Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges – Aston Martin Edition

• New Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges – Aston Martin Edition celebrates the shared passions of the two luxury brands. •This is the first timepiece to be offered after Girard-Perregaux was announced as Official Watch Partner of Aston Martin in February. •World premiere – black calf leather strap featuring Girard-Perregaux's...
Carssgcarmart.com

Aston Martin and Girard-Perregaux release horological masterpiece

The first timepiece borne of the recently announced partnership between Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin has been revealed. The 'Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges - Aston Martin Edition' combines the watchmaking expertise of Girard-Perregaux with Aston Martin's unique knowledge of luxury and performance. Both brands demonstrate a passion for refined craftsmanship...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Aston Martin Watch Costs More Than A New Aston Martin

We've seen a lot of luxury carmakers collaborate with watch manufacturers to create some truly special timepieces. McLaren recently partnered with Richard Mille to design a watch inspired by the McLaren Speedtail and Bugatti revealed a technologically advanced smartwatch developed by Vita last month. Now, Aston Martin has revealed the...