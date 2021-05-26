First Drive: Why Aston Martin’s V12 Speedster Is a Minimalist’s Dream
Aston Martin’s V12 Speedster is, quite literally, breathtaking. Hurtling across the English countryside, I’m just glad for the full-face safety helmet I crammed in my travel bag before leaving home. Without it, I’d be gasping for breath in between the giggles and guffaws as this 186 mph supercar scrabbles for grip on rain-soaked asphalt. As well as leaving off the roof, Aston has firmly grasped the “less-is-more” mantra for the Speedster and left off the windscreen as well. Yes, just like the Ferrari Monza and McLaren Elva, this Aston Martin example is untroubled by glass. Without it, arriving anywhere after an enthusiastic drive should add a whole new meaning to the term “bad hair day.”robbreport.com