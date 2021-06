Kudos to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s “UnFair” planned for July 21-25 at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk. The UnFair will provide an opportunity for Chautauqua County 4-H youth members to exhibit their club projects in the 4-H Youth Building, and those who participate in the beef, dairy, goat, hog, horse, poultry, rabbit, and sheep projects will show and exhibit during the week. This event is open to 4-H members and members of their immediate household only. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed. The 57th annual 4-H Meat animal sale will be the only portion of the program open to in-person public participation and will take place Saturday, July 24, at noon.