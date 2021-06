There has been a growing shortage of nurses nationwide over the last few years, and the situation was made worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates 1.1-million new nurses are needed by next year, and experts say the deficit will be the worst out west, and here in the South. "It is definitely a national concern, I would say, even a global concern," said USF Health College of Nursing assistant dean of undergraduate programs Dr. Catherine Belden.