Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cruella: Inside Her Absolutely Evil, Impossibly Stylish Origin Story

By Mara Reinstein
Posted by 
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember the classic G-rated Disney tale about the outrageous villain who steals cute Dalmatians? The new Cruella movie is not interested in that trifle, darling. Instead, behold a brash and wickedly fun origin story with a pulsating style that pops off the screen. “There’s a clash of tradition and energy in what you see,” production designer Fiona Crombie (The Favourite) tells Architectural Digest of the film, opening in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on May 28. “But the intention early on was for the movie to look grounded with a real sense of place.”

www.architecturaldigest.com
Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Furniture#Origin Story#Design#Love Story#Disney Style#Disney Costumes#Real Love#Dalmatians#Disney Premier Access#Baroness#Georgian#Chelsea#Evil#Cute#Playful Kids#Fun#Makeup#Cinematography#Punk Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Beauty & Fashiongallupsun.com

‘Cruella’ isn’t deliciously evil, but does look striking

This film from Disney will be released May 28 simultaneously in theaters as well as on Disney+ with Premiere Access and a onetime additional fee. Disney can’t seem to stop itself from producing live-action remakes of its animated titles. Of course, they have been doing this for many years now (even the original 101 Dalmatians got a live-action redressing in 2000). Their newest attempt is Cruella, a prequel of sorts that focuses on the backstory of the famous antagonist. There are some pacing problems in this film and it isn’t without some issues.
Moviesimdb.com

Emma Stone Wants an Origin Story for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Villain Ursula

Disney has enjoyed taking beloved villains and enhancing their backstories via new remakes. Case in point, the release this week of “Cruella,” an origin story on the infamous puppy-stealing baddie from Disney’s “101 Dalmatians.” But the question audiences have been asking is, which villain will get an origin story next?
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Cruella’ Star Paul Walter Hauser Responds to Critics of Disney’s Villain Origin Story

Reviews for “Cruella,” the Disney villain origin story of “101 Dalmatians” nemesis Cruella de Vil, have been all over the place. The film, which stars Emma Stone in a punk-rock spin on the title role, currently sits at a 60 on Metacritic. But regardless, audiences will be swarming to the film in theaters as well as on Disney+, where it’s available for the Premier Access price of $29.99.
MoviesPosted by
Distractify

'Cruella' Gives the Legendary Villainess a Tragic Origin Story (SPOILERS)

This article contains mild spoilers for the film Cruella. Disney has been adapting their animated films into live-action editions for new generations of kids to experience, including villain origin stories such as Maleficent. The latest film, Cruella, highlights aspiring fashion designer Estella von Hellman, who later adopts the moniker 'Cruella.' Some audiences are surprised that the film is rated PG-13 because most Disney movies are rated G or PG. Here's what we know about why the film is rated PG-13.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Emma Stone would watch a movie based on Ursulla's origin story

Emma Stone will now forever be partially known as Cruella de Vil, and she wants to share the Disney villainess wealth. Variety's Marc Malkin asked the cast of Cruella to name one other Disney villain who deserves an origin story film, and Stone's response was particularly interesting. "Ursulla would be...
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

The Evil King and the Splendid Hero shows examples of side stories

Nippon Ichi Software publishes more details for The Evil King and the Splendid Hero by providing some examples of characters featured in the side story requests. The game's protagonist Yuu will encounter other characters who can give side requests as part of her training to become a full-fledged hero. Nathan...
Beauty & Fashionthebrag.com

How fashion plays a crucial role in Disney’s ‘Cruella’ origin story film

It’s been a little while since 101 Dalmations was in the limelight, but thanks to Disney’s Cruella all of that has changed. But not as any of us expected. How so? Well as the film’s name, Cruella suggests, it’s an origin story on Cruella de Vil herself, or as she was originally known, Estella. Essentially setting the scene of the early days before the 1996 classic came to be.
Moviesbitchmedia.org

Cruella Is an Irredeemable Villain—and Disney Should Keep Her That Way

As the saying goes, hurt people hurt people—or in this case, puppies. Cruella is the latest film in a recent barrage of villain origin stories that attempt to humanize antagonists by inventing past trauma. And as with other mononymous prequels, including Maleficent and Joker, Cruella leaves us wondering why. Part heist, part mystery, the movie is fun, stylish, and over the top (in mostly a good way), but it struggles to prove that it’s more than a muddled cash grab. Buried under couture looks and a pop song–riddled soundtrack is a film attempting to say something edgy about women’s genius being stifled and the futility of playing by the rules. Instead of achieving this goal, Cruella romanticizes girlbosses who treat those around them poorly in order to claw their way to the top. Just because a movie leaves audiences with unanswered questions doesn’t mean it needs a prequel. And just because a villain is a woman doesn’t mean she needs to be redeemed.
TV & VideosLake County News

‘Cruella’ stylish, campy adventure; ABC-TV preview

‘CRUELLA’ RATED PG-13 The setting of “Cruella” begins in the mid-1960 and finds its footing in 1970s London amid the punk rock era, which is befitting for its titular character, a young grifter named Estella (Emma Stone) determined to make her mark in the fashion world with a subculture flair.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Cruella de Vil’s origin story becomes a meme: See the best tweets

Cruella, the villainous origin story for one Cruella de Vil, has been unleashed onto the world. With it, people are meme-ing things to high heaven. Why? Well, we would say spoilers, but, at this point, it feels like everyone knows this old story. Early on, we learned that Cruella’s (Emma Stone) beloved adoptive mother was killed by a pack of dalmatians set on young Cruella by the Baroness (Emma Thompson).
Beauty & FashionGizmodo

Is Cruella the Future of Disney Villain Origin Movies?

As a young child, Ella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland) was a two-toned hair-colored rebel who was born to give authority figures a hard time. Her mother, Catherine (Emily Beecham), encourages Ella to fight the urge to call herself Cruella and blend in with society as much as possible. When tragedy strikes, Ella...
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Cruella: Emma Stone Talks Her Face Made of "Full Rubber"

When it comes to big show-stopping performances, they can really make or break a movie. For actors, though, they are usually the most fun because they really get to let loose and go crazy in ways that they usually aren't able to. When it comes to Cruella, the leading role was absolutely something that star Emma Stone could really go over the top with. Stone was asked during the virtual junket for the movie which role she liked playing more; the more timid Estella or, the more over the top Cruella. Stone went on to say that she has one of those faces that really expressive and that usually, people tell her that she needs to pull it back. For Cruella, she got to the opposite, and she really enjoyed it.
MoviesIGN

Cruella Star Emma Stone Talks About Cruella de Vil's ‘Dark’ Origin Story

Disney’s Cruella has released internationally last week. While speaking to Variety, the movie’s star Emma Stone revealed that she wasn’t surprised by Cruella de Vil’s dark origin story. Stone said, “Surprise is hard when you’ve been attached to the movie for four years and you’ve seen many different incarnations of...
Moviesclarionnewsonline.com

Mid-America at the Movies: “Cruella” and our fascination with origin stories

Have you been sitting around, scratching your head recently wondering where the movie character Cruella de Vil came from? Or how about Willy Wonka? Maybe not, but Hollywood is intent on providing us with these answers. Origin stories about well-known characters are nothing new. Disney’s “Cruella” is the newest such film and just hit theaters a week ago while Warner Brothers has “Wonka,” with recently announced lead Timothée Chalamet, in the works.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

The Beast Must Die and its story’s origins

I am glad Lucy Mangan liked the start of The Beast Must Die and encouraged us all to watch the BritBox serial to the end (TV review, 28 May). All the same, this version of the story is a bit of a travesty. I should know, as I was, in my father’s imagination, the six-year-old Martin or Martie whose death was caused by a bullish driver who knocked me down in our Cheltenham lane, failed to stop, and began the story. My father, the then-fashionable poet Cecil Day-Lewis, kept our family going with 20 detective novels written as Nicholas Blake. The father who saw the accident, and swore vengeance, was a detective story writer just like my dad.