Cruella: Inside Her Absolutely Evil, Impossibly Stylish Origin Story
Remember the classic G-rated Disney tale about the outrageous villain who steals cute Dalmatians? The new Cruella movie is not interested in that trifle, darling. Instead, behold a brash and wickedly fun origin story with a pulsating style that pops off the screen. “There’s a clash of tradition and energy in what you see,” production designer Fiona Crombie (The Favourite) tells Architectural Digest of the film, opening in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on May 28. “But the intention early on was for the movie to look grounded with a real sense of place.”www.architecturaldigest.com