Nova Cigar has announced that it will be releasing a limited edition at the Premium Cigar Association’s upcoming convention & trade show. The Leo 11 Edition Limitada Nicaragua is a 6 x 54 toro with a pigtail cap that uses an Ecuadorian habano wrapper, with the binder and filler both Nicaraguan habano from the country’s Jalapa region. It is being offered in 11-count boxes and is scheduled to begin shipping around the end of July. The company has not yet announced an MSRP for the Leo 11 Edition Limitada, nor how many cigars are being produced.