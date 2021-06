Glaciers are splitting wide open in Antarctica and evaporating in the Arctic, but they are as imposing and impenetrable as ever in New Mexico. The traditional August-to-May school year — 180 days, give or take — is our big, bad block of ice. Despite constant attempts to chip away at it, and maybe uncover something better suited to the realities of learning in this century, this timeless example of same ol’, same ol’, ought to be part of the state seal, the one that features the Latin words Crescit Eundo.