Prefect Technologies Inc., the global leader in dataflow automation, announced $32M in Series B funding, led by Tiger Global with participation from new investor Bessemer Venture Partners, existing investor Positive Sum and others. Highlighting the massive growth opportunity and investor confidence in Prefect, the funding will be used to further innovate on the company’s dataflow automation platform, build out its world-class team, and proactively execute its successful product-led growth strategy in support of its fast-growing community of users.