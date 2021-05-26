Cancel
Collab Capital closes $50 million debut fund to back Black founders

By Natasha Mascarenhas
TechCrunch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the trio saw opportunity in that disconnect and launched Collab Capital, a firm designed to invest explicitly in Black founders. It debuted with $2 million in capital and a massive end target: $50 million. Today, the firm announced that it has met that goal, with backers such as Apple, Goldman Sachs, Google, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Mailchimp and PayPal, making it one of the largest funds closed from an entirely Black-led firm solely committed to Black founders.

techcrunch.com
(Reuters) -Shares of Marqeta Inc, which provides payments services to customers including Uber Technologies Inc and DoorDash Inc DASH.N, rose more than 20% in their Nasdaq debut, giving the firm a market capitalization of over $17.2 billion. The financial technology startup’s stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday, compared with its...