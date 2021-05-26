Cancel
Wichita, KS

Severe weather possible Wednesday and Thursday

By Frank Waugh, CBM
KAKE TV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllis County saw a tornado Wednesday afternoon, according to the emergency manager. Ellis County continued to see 2-3" on rain with baseball sized hail. Rawlins County saw a tornado which dissipated sometime afterwards. Much of western KAKEland is under a tornado watch until 2 a.m. WEDNESDAY 10AM UPDATE:. New data...

www.kake.com
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Stormy work week headed our way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for more showers and storms this week. A stalled frontal boundary over the state is not expected to move much and it will continue to be the focal point for developing showers and storms. The activity from last night continues...
Kansas Statekfdi.com

Kansas storms cause flooding, evacuations, rescues

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rains and flooding to communities in north central Kansas Saturday night. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches were reported across the area, and flood warnings were issued for Osborne, Russell, Lincoln, Ellsworth and Saline counties. Water rescues were reported in Natoma, in Osborne County, with...
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Wichita’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wichita: Monday, May 17: Mostly cloudy in the day; while t-storms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: T-storms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Butler County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Butler; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Butler County in south central Kansas Eastern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1048 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Derby...moving northeast at 20 mph. hail up to the size of dimes will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Towanda, Benton, Leon, Downtown Wichita, Kechi, Eastborough, Northeast Wichita, East Wichita, Mcconnell Air Force Base and South Wichita. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central Kansas.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Bulletin

Weather forecast for Wichita

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wichita: Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Harvey County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harvey, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harvey; Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SEDGWICK AND SOUTHERN HARVEY COUNTIES At 1242 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sedgwick, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newton, Halstead, Sedgwick and Bentley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH