Severe weather possible Wednesday and Thursday

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Butler; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Butler County in south central Kansas Eastern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1048 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Derby...moving northeast at 20 mph. hail up to the size of dimes will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Towanda, Benton, Leon, Downtown Wichita, Kechi, Eastborough, Northeast Wichita, East Wichita, Mcconnell Air Force Base and South Wichita. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central Kansas.