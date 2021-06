With the recent rise in data privacy, it’s only going to become more difficult for marketers to get the info they need for successful targeting and segmenting. The EU’s introduction of GDPR brought this topic to the mainstream several years ago, and since then all eyes have been on data – how it’s acquired, used, shared, and whether or not consumers have enough of a say in the matter. Fast forward a few years and now we’re seeing major players permanently change the way companies get info from everyday users.