Did I Pass My Pandemic Anxiety to My Dog?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. About a month ago, I had to have major surgery and stay in the hospital overnight. As my husband was taking me to the hospital that morning, I hugged my 3-year-old and told her “Mommy has a boo-boo. I’m going to the hospital and the doctor is going to make me all better! I will be home tomorrow!” She had a great day, and my husband was home by 7 p.m. to put her to bed. (I’ve put her to bed and gotten up with her every day since her birth, so this was definitely a change for her.) When I got home from the hospital the next day, she saw me and curled up in the hallway with tears streaming down her face. I told her to come lie down with me and asked her what was wrong. “I didn’t know where you were!” she said and burst into tears again. I asked my husband if he had reminded her that I was spending the night at the hospital, and he said, “No, you already told her you would be gone overnight, so I didn’t mention you at all so she wouldn’t be sad you weren’t here.”