Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Yubo’s Commerce-Focused Strategy Could Be the Future of Social Media

By Stephanie Miles
streetfightmag.com
 17 days ago

With 45 million users worldwide, Yubo is not the largest live streaming app on the market. It’s also not the newest. But the company’s founders still think they’ve got an edge in an otherwise crowded space, thanks to a unique business model that replaces in-app advertising with social commerce. Yubo...

streetfightmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Commerce#Social Networks#Social Strategy#Content Strategy#Social Engagement#Product Strategy#The European Union#Gdpr#Tiktok#Instagram#Street Fight#European Union#Ad Free Social Apps#Commerce Social Platforms#Advertisers#User Design#App Publishers#Offerings#In App Advertising#Generating Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
InternetHerald-Dispatch

Other editors: Officials right to object to child-focused social media network

The Bowling Green (Kentucky) Daily News published this editorial on May 21, 2021:. It is alarmingly common for the Daily News to report on criminal cases involving adults using social media in efforts to engage in inappropriate behavior with kids, and these local cases represent a tiny fraction of such instances nationwide. For all of the internet’s positive contributions to modern life, it does have an undeniable dark side, particularly in its misuse by those who seek to harm children.
Jobsosceolasheriff.org

Specialist – Social/Digital Media

The Social/Digital Media Specialist is responsible for the daily operations of the Public Media Relations Department, which may include developing social media promotions and activities, and liaison with departments and agencies. The Specialist will create and maintain Osceola County Sheriff’s Office social media profiles. The employee will perform other assigned duties. See Job Description in Human Resources for further duties and responsibilities.
Internettwincitieslive.com

Social Media Legacy

Social media plays a big part of our lives. It’s where we post – and store – a lot of our memories. What happens to all of those memories when we die? Major tech companies all deal with it in different ways. Executive Producer and resident “Techxpert”, Christian Unser breaks some of them down.
MinoritiesJewelers Circular Keystone Online

Here’s What Social Media Apps Are Doing For Pride Month

June 1 marked the start of Pride Month, and this year the month feels like even bigger cause for celebration. As restrictions begin to lift and people start to feel just a bit more free, businesses have more opportunities to show their support and celebrate their LGBTQ+ customers in meaningful ways—maybe even in person.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Horizon Media's Night Market ECommFronts 2021 To Help Brands And Agencies Incorporate Online Retail & Social Commerce Platforms Into Their Media Planning

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The delineation between online media and e-commerce is quickly fading due to the pandemic -- giving rise to online retailers and social commerce platforms as increasingly powerful media outlets. In turn, Night Market, a Horizon Media company, last year launched the only advertising upfronts dedicated to online shopping behavior.
New York City, NYnyrej.com

Digital Marketing: Building a great social media strategy - by Kimberly Zar Bloorian

Keeping a low profile and staying under the radar is no longer an option in the New York-area commercial real estate industry. If you’re aiming to be a leader in the space, you need to have a strong digital presence. Although a property may not sell with just a ‘like’ or a loan may not close with a “comment” on Instagram, a consistent social media strategy can help establish your brand, build your credibility, and ensure you and your team are recognized as industry leaders.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: To keep social media from inciting violence, focus on responses to posts more than the posts themselves

When Facebook tried to get its external Oversight Board to decide whether it should ban Donald Trump permanently, the board demurred and tossed the hot potato back to Facebook, ordering the company to make the final call within six months. But one person had unwittingly offered a vital lesson in content moderation that Facebook and other tech companies have so far missed — Trump himself.
Internetproformacolorpress.com

8 Social Media Content Ideas to Incorporate into Your Strategy

Looking for inspiration for your next social media post? These social media content ideas will help you keep your feeds feeling fresh and engaging for your audience. Keeping multiple social media accounts up-to-date isn’t easy. When you pile on the extra pressure to come up with new social media content ideas every day, the task can seem impossible. But sometimes, all you need is a bit of inspiration and guidance to take your social media pages from “meh” to “must-follow.”
RetailFurniture Today

Focus on digital advertising strategies that work

HIGH POINT — Two key consumer segments that mattress retailers should be targeting in their advertising are new movers and in-market shoppers, according to Eric Grindley, CEO of Esquire Advertising. Grindley provided attendees to the Furniture Today Bedding Conference a rundown of digital advertising strategies that work in today’s market....
Healthinews.co.uk

Anti-vaxx industry ‘could be worth more than $1bn to social media giants’

The anti-vaxx industry could be worth up to $1.1bn (£770m) in annual revenue to the likes of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other social media companies, a new report has revealed. The 62m global followers of anti-vaccination accounts could generate huge revenues for social media platforms based on advertisers either...
Video GamesThe Drum

Future of Media: Gaming not a media channel, repeating social's mistakes? Interactive ads

The gaming catch-up You may have noticed everyone’s getting into gaming in some way, but the most interesting entrants are arguably in the world of fashion. It doesn’t quite sit with that stereotype of gamers as basement-dwelling boys. We now know that’s untrue and that women outplay men on mobile titles. So we look at why Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Marc Jacobs and Gucci are finally paying attention to gaming.
Internetmartechseries.com

Social Media Strategies Summit Set To Educate Businesses On Successful Social Media Strategy Skills To Position Brands For Success

Global Strategic Management Institute, a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will host the upcoming Social Media Strategies Summit in an entirely digital format on June 8-9, 2021. Designed to help businesses learn the nuts and bolts of a successful social media strategy, the event will offer attendees a range of exciting educational and networking opportunities.
Marketsdenversun.com

Social Media Engagement Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Oracle, IBM, Google

Latest released the research study on Global Social Media Engagement Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Social Media Engagement Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Social Media Engagement. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Salesforce (United States), Adobe (United States), Hootsuite (Canada), Sprout Social (United States), Google (United States), Sysomos (Canada), Sprinklr (United States) and Digimind (France).
Internetbusybodytribune.com

Advantages of Social Media for Students

Social Media has funneled its way into our lives and is one to stay. Especially children of all ages eat, drink and survive on social media. Most of us, especially the older generations, condemn it as a source of great distraction for the kids. But did we pass judgement too soon. Are their any advantages of social media for students?
Internetjigsy.com

Social Media Advertising

SEOs do not have the capacity to be as reactive by testing keywords that convert, as an alternative identifying trends and search recognition is the greatest indicator. This is where SEOs come in, as an essential ranking aspect for Google web page speed need to be a concentrate for any small business. It is important to map out the URLs that will be a target for paid campaigns and make certain they are optimised for page speed. The downside of paid content is that it will not be visible for as lengthy and in so many locations as organic content material. In addition, there is, by definition, a higher cost to creating it than organic. PPC advertisements such as Google Ads or Bing Advertisements nevertheless use keyword search and the really truth that it is made to encourage clicks tends to make it 1 of the most efficient strategies to get leads.
Internetcommpro.biz

Ragan’s Social Media Conference

Trends and takeaways to capture attention, power engagement and strengthen your brand across major social media platforms and apps. Have you ever looked at a brand’s viral post, tweet, photo or video post and wondered how it created so much conversation?. While there’s no quick strategy to “go viral,” learning...
Food & Drinksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group's Marketing and Social Media Digital Forum to Focus on Increasing Customer Engagement

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group's next two-part Digital Forum for restaurant, foodservice and catering professionals will focus on Marketing and Social Media. Registration is now for these two one-hour presentations taking place on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 and focusing on The Marketing Advantage: How Increased Engagement Increase Sales and Where Social Media and Foodservice Meet. The webinar series is part of a six-part Digital Forum focused on the most pressing topics facing the industry including Takeout & Delivery, Online Ordering, Marketing & Social Media, Food Safety, and Human Resources.
Internetchannele2e.com

How MSPs Can Nail Their Social Media Strategy for Better Branding

There are a lot of successful MSP owners that have an engineering background. Configure that firewall? No problem. Set up that VLAN? Piece of cake. Manage social media marketing effectively for your MSP? Uhhhh…sounds like a challenge. We’re hoping that this quick primer on social media will get your creative...