How the U.K. Global Screen Fund Will Strengthen British Producers’ Hands Overseas

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that 2021 will be ‘a year of British leadership’ where the UK ‘can look forward with confidence to shaping the world of the future’. There has rarely been a moment in recent times where the UK government is potentially so well placed to demonstrate global leadership. The UK is hosting the G7 summit in Cornwall beginning at the end of next week and COP26 in Glasgow later in the year. Alongside this, a US administration with a renewed global ambition provides an enormous potential opportunity to foster change.