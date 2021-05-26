How the U.K. Global Screen Fund Will Strengthen British Producers’ Hands Overseas
The U.K. film industry had many reasons to celebrate throughout this year’s awards season, with plenty of recognition for British talent in front of and behind the camera. One of the standout titles was The Father, writer/director Florian Zeller’s twisting debut that thrust audiences into the mind of an elderly man suffering from dementia, which landed both BAFTA and Oscar wins for best adapted screenplay and best actor (for Anthony Hopkins).www.hollywoodreporter.com