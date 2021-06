Tech Training Firm Opens INE Community, Announces Plans to Launch INE Live! Streaming Platform. Leading global tech training firm INE is launching two new ventures as part of redefINE 2021, its inaugural keynote event. The new experiences are designed to give students greater access to expert instructors, and more opportunities to engage with others in the tech industry. INE leadership recognizes the importance of community interaction among industry professionals, as technology continues to evolve, change, and intersect. The new tools, INE Community and INE Live!, will allow students to more easily connect with other experts and students in the industry, and share their knowledge, struggles, challenges, and solutions.