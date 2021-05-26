Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

TV’s Upfronts Pitch for Advertisers: Shift More Spending to Digital

By Alex Weprin
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It wasn’t all that long ago that the finale of every upfront presentation was the reveal of the network primetime schedule. What show would get the coveted post-Friends time slot on NBC? Would CBS create a new night of drama series?. Those schedule reveals aren’t gone quite yet, but just...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
537
Followers
869
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Tubi Tv#Tv Networks#Streaming Tv#Connected Tv#Tv Advertising#Digital Advertising#Cable Tv#Streaming Tv#Tv Series#Cbs#Upfronts De#Warnermedia#Paramount#Hulu#Hollywood Reporter#Broadcast Tv#Traditional Ads#Home Screen Takeovers#Streamers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jupiter’s Legacy’: Battles Over Budgets, Executive Purge Factor in Cancellation

Not even an eleventh-hour Hail Mary by Louis Leterrier could salvage the production. Jupiter’s Legacy hit Netflix on May 7 to great expectations. The show, which adapts a well-regarded comic by Mark Millar, was the first project to emerge from Netflix’s 2017 acquisition of Millar’s publishing line, Millarworld. Unlike most of Millar’s works, the superhero comic, with a story that spans decades and prequel titles, had a deep character bench from which to draw, and Netflix saw it as a way to further its own universe-building ambitions to compete with Disney IP heavyweights Marvel and Star Wars. And it was to be the cornerstone of its Millarworld ambitions.
Variety

HBO Max’s Ad Plan: 5 Key Takeaways

Over its nearly five-decade history, HBO has never run commercials. Now WarnerMedia, in a bid to maximize its streaming base, has rolled out a cheaper version of HBO Max with ads — $9.99 monthly, 33% less than the regular $14.99 no-ads plan. The company promises that it will feel as deluxe as any advertising can be, representing the lowest-clutter service pushing onto the streaming battlefield. Here are five key takeaways from its latest streaming play.
TV & VideosGreenwichTime

CW Sees Upfront Wrapping With Rebound in Demand for TV, Streaming Ads (EXCLUSIVE)

A new lineup of Saturday programming and a surge of post-pandemic spending by Madison Avenue helped the CW boost its volume of advertising commitments in TV’s annual “upfront” market, a sign that advertisers continue to make the medium a central part of their plans even as they are showing new interest in chasing viewers to new streaming venues.
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Live, Linear TV Viewing Erosion Impacts Promo Spend

Ongoing erosion in traditional TV viewing has taken its toll on overall TV networks' marketing efforts. For example, total impressions generated for TV’s promotional and advertising activities slipped 29% to 100.8 billion from 141.2 billion, according to iSpot.tv, for the most recent month-and-a-half period from May 1 through June 10.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Press

Are Quality Shows Doomed on Network TV?

In an age where streaming and cable seem to be in a competition to one-up each other with fresh-out-of-the-box shows, network television somehow seems to be moving in the opposite direction. We only need to take a look at the most recent fate of a number of broadcast series, as the last TV season comes to a close. NBC axed the musical drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (despite our passionate plea for them to renew), as well as the network’s newest sci-fi offering Debris, leaving the more established Lost-inspired Manifest on the bubble. Fox’s serial-killer procedural Prodigal Son has also bit the dust, while the Silence of the Lambs sequel, CBS’ Clarice, remains on the bubble (and may be moving to streaming), and the demonic Evil’s long-awaited second season moves to Paramount+. These are all shows that put a significant twist on the more traditional drama or procedural, and they can’t seem to gain traction. What is going on here?
cartermatt.com

Flack season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon? The latest

Following the launch of season 2 today, is there any chance that a Flack season 3 could happen on Amazon? Or, is it inevitable that this will be the end of the road for the Anna Paquin series?. We should start things off here by noting that this situation is...
NFLLaredo Morning Times

ViacomCBS, Discovery Face Showdown With Advertisers in TV's Upfront Talks (EXCLUSIVE)

This year’s upfront ad-sales session is shaping up to be one of the fastest in recent memory. But some TV companies are working to slow things down. At a time when advertisers appear willing to capitulate to significant pricing increases, they are still balking at demands from both Discovery and ViacomCBS, according to three media buying executives and other people familiar with the tone of these annual negotiations for commercial inventory between U.S. media companies and Madison Avenue. In each year’s upfront, TV networks jockey for billions of dollars in advance ad commitments, and they are working to capture advertising support in 2021 after a lackluster cycle crimped by the pandemic last year.
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Launches Online Shop With Show-Branded Merchandise

Netflix is diving into e-commerce with the launch of its first branded merchandise shop on Thursday. Featuring streetwear collections, home decor, jewelry and other merchandise, the shop will allow Netflix — which does not run ads on its services — to have access to another revenue stream that capitalizes off the streamer’s popular shows like Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton and more.
mediapost.com

AVOD/Connected TV Ascendancy May Save Traditional TV

Though TV revenue from new ad-supported VOD services will continue to sharply ramp up, the question is: Will it make up for ere traditional TV advertising deals?. “Even though brand dollars continue to flow to TV despite lower available inventory, we believe ultimately the time will come when rising CPMs won’t be able to offset a falling volume of impressions,” says MoffettNathanson Research. “AVOD [advertising video and demand] services will need to become even more important contributors.”
mediapost.com

Netflix Starts E-Commerce Online Store For Products Based On Its TV Shows, Movies

Netflix is starting up an e-commerce site -- the Netflix.shop, an online store selling exclusive limited-edition products based around its shows and movies. Josh Simon, vice president of consumer products, in a Netflix blog post on Thursday, said: “We’re always looking at how we can extend the world of our stories for fans, from apparel and toys to immersive events and games.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Todd McFarlane Developing ‘Sam and Twitch’ TV Show

Indie studio wiip is collaborating with the comic book creator, who is also mulling shopping a 'Spawn' shared universe around Hollywood. Todd McFarlane is building out the world of Spawn. The comic book creator is developing a live-action TV series based on Sam and Twitch, two detectives that first appeared...
insidermonkey.com

30 Best Movies on Netflix

In this article we will take a look at the 30 best movies on Netflix. You can skip our detailed analysis of this production company, and go directly to the 5 Best Movies on Netflix. Established in 1997 as a movie retail site, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) started streaming TV...
Variety

Rearview Reflections: A Look Back at the Week’s Big Media/Tech News

With headlines from the media/tech landscape flooding your inboxes daily, the VIP+ team is here to distill the biggest of them and make a case for why it matters. Below, each of our incisive analysts has picked one development that heated up their week. Andrew Wallenstein, Chief Media Analyst. Media...
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple’s ‘See’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal

Apple continues to show faith in its scripted originals. The tech giant has handed out an early season three renewal for its Jason Momoa-led drama series. Momoa announced the news Thursday during his interview with Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s The Tonight Show. The news comes ahead of. ‘s second-season premiere,...
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitch Streamer Kyedae Signs With Range Media Partners (Exclusive)

Twitch streamer and content creator Kyedae has signed with Range Media Partners, a management firm and brand development company. At just 19-years-old, the Japanese-Canadian gaming personality has over 549,000 followers on Twitch, where she is known for streaming Riot Games’ tactical shooter Valorant. Her YouTube channel features Valorant gameplay as well as variety streams.
Decider

Here’s How To Save 15 Percent on HBO Max’s New Ad-Supported Tier

All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. If you’ve been coveting HBO Max but haven’t been able to justify adding another pricey streaming channel to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Seth MacFarlane Sets ‘Ted’ Live-Action TV Prequel at Peacock

The thunder buddies are coming back. Ted, the feature film franchise written and directed by Seth MacFarlane, is coming back as a live-action TV series for Peacock. The NBCUniversal-backed streamer has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for what sources say will be a prequel about the foul-mouthed teddy bear that was voiced by MacFarlane, who is near a deal to return in the same capacity.
TV & VideosDecider

Best Live TV Streaming Services in 2021

All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. One of the biggest fears for anyone considering getting rid of their cable or satellite box is whether...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Repeats at No. 1 in Nielsen Streaming Rankings

The canceled superhero show grows in its second week of release in the United States; 'The Woman in the Window' has an underwhelming start. Jupiter’s Legacy claimed the top overall spot in Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of May 10-16, outperforming its debut week in total minutes watched. Former...