Business Climate Drew CANPACK to Delaware County

By Alex Brown, Assistant Managing Editor
Inside Indiana Business
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNCIE - The U.S. regional manager for Poland-based CANPACK Group says the state's business climate was a major factor in company's decision to locate its newest aluminum can production plant in Muncie. The company announced Tuesday it will initially invest $380 million to build the 862,000-square-foot facility and create 345 jobs over the next two years. Tom Johnson says the collaboration among city, county and state officials, as well as having a site ready to go also contributed to the decision.

