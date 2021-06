Cloudpunk was a breath of fresh air when it came out last year, its pixel visuals and genuinely intriguing characters shining through the murky sights of the city. Even if the gameplay got boring, its writing provided a nice accompaniment to the late-night radio of crime and mystery the game serves you. Cloudpunk City of Ghosts is more of the same and that comes with all the same qualities. If you loved the game, this is a must-play. If you weren't convinced the first time, this probably isn't for you.