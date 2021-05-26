Florida man faced stalking investigation the day he killed himself, 4-year-old son

Before John Stacey killed himself and his 4-year-old son, he was texting the child’s mom in the middle of the night — worried that his troubling behavior had led to a restraining order, worried he’d no longer see his son, worried his reputation would be ruined, police records show.

South Florida saw its most recent murder-suicide case when the bodies of Stacey and his son, Greyson Kessler, were found Friday in Fort Lauderdale. The homicide resembles past cases in which people were driven by despair to kill, where they think they have a tremendous amount to lose, experts say.

Stacey’s apparent obsession with Greyson’s mom and his anger over being rebuffed may have pushed him to the point where he would do something to cause the greatest pain — killing their child, said Marshall Jones, an assistant professor of forensic psychology at Florida Institute of Technology.

“It seems to be the classic form of punishment,” said Jones, who prior to teaching spent 13 years as a police officer. “It’s a tragedy in so many different ways.”

Police in Fort Lauderdale say Stacey, 47, killed his son and himself on May 20, the same day police in Plantation opened a criminal investigation into Stacey on suspicion he had illegally planted a GPS tracking device on the car of Greyson’s mom, Alison Kessler, police records show.

Kessler discovered it Thursday when a serviceman who was rotating her tires asked if she knew the device was attached to the driver’s side frame of car with magnets, records show.

She certainly had a hunch after Stacey suggested he was following her location, such as him mentioning that he knew she had been to the Broward County courthouse and other places recently, court and police records say.

Kessler showed the police the receipt from Firestone that says a serviceman rotating her tires noticed the tracking device on May 20, according to records released by Plantation Police on Wednesday.

On that afternoon, she showed the officers the numerous text messages that she had gotten from Stacey. The texts — especially after he realized Kessler went to the courthouse on May 19 — show his desperation:

“Are you trying to get a restraining order because of the text messages that would be devastating to my career. I hope you know child support would evaporate and would further fan the flames. If you don’t reply, I’ll assume that’s a yes.”

He said he was angry. “Any way I asked nicely,” he wrote. “Suit yourself.”

Then at 1:21 a.m. May 20, Stacey asked again in a text message if Kessler was granted the restraining order.

At 3:06 a.m. he texted: “Are you trying to take Greyson away from me?”

Police in Plantation did not follow up with Kessler for four days. According to police records, a detective who had just been assigned the case contacted Kessler about 8:30 a.m. Monday. That’s when the detective was told the man who she believes planted the GPS on her car killed their son and himself.

Detective Robert Rettig, a spokesman for the department, said had Kessler expressed that she thought her life was in danger or if there were previous incidents of domestic violence, police would have responded immediately. He said the detective who was assigned the case was off Friday and by calling Kessler first thing Monday, that was a good turn-around time for the agency.

“If we had knowledge that this guy is dangerous and could be a threat to her or her child, obviously things would have been done completely different — we would have contacted Fort Lauderdale immediately,” Rettig said. “It’s a horrible tragedy. It just so sickening that someone could be that narcissistic.”

In an emergency court filing that was placed Friday by the mother to try and get her son back, it read, “Upon information and belief, the father is aware the police know about the tracking device he has used to track the mother.”

That petition was denied by a judge, leading to questions about whether the system failed Kessler. But no one seemed to have any indication that the Stacey would kill his son. “These kind of things really expose the vulnerabilities of the system that fortunately usually works,” Jones said.

