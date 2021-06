The Braves opted to call up Tucker Davidson for his first start of the season on May 18th, and he responded pretty well, tossing six innings of three-run ball. For several reasons, I understood why they sent him back to Gwinnett after the start. He didn’t receive another look in the majors until June 3rd, but once again, he was extremely impressive. Despite walking five, he held the Nationals scoreless over 5.2 innings, allowing just one hit. Like clockwork, the Braves sent him back to AAA; however, the wait for his next appearance in the bigs was much shorter.