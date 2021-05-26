The definitive guide to Charlotte’s center options: Part 1 Free Agency

The offseason is here, and the Kings have at least one major decision to make once free agency begins. Their starting center, Richaun Holmes, is likely to draw a lot of interest as one of the better bigs under age 30 available as an unrestricted free agent. That will be something for general manager Monte McNair to ponder in the coming months as he decides how to build the roster with an eye toward making the playoffs for the first time since 2006. If the Kings miss the postseason in 2021-22, they will set an NBA record by missing the playoffs for 16 consecutive seasons.