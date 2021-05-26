Fat-Shaming People Won’t Improve Their Health

Most of us have known that moment when someone we’re speaking with appears to turn their face away or back up. Immediately we think, “Is it my breath?” It could be that garlicky Caesar salad at lunch, but there are many other reasons for halitosis. And bad breath isn’t just coming from our mouths. Most of us can immediately think of friends and family members whom we consistently “give a little room” when they’re speaking. Like them, our bad breath may not be the result of too much spicy food, but rather poor oral health maintenance over the long term. Whether plaque builds quickly on our teeth or we never quite got the flossing routine down, preventing halitosis should be an important part of a health regimen. Here are five ways to combat bad breath right now with better oral hygiene habits.