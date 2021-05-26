Fat-Shaming People Won’t Improve Their Health

Any social media platform can boast an abundance of practical health and weight loss recommendations, whether scientifically accurate or not. Many professional athletes and companies are eager to sell their plans for a premium price and advertise them to the public heavily. Unfortunately, U.S. medical education cannot boast the same dedication towards confronting the obesity epidemic. By the end of my first year of medical school, I had only two lectures that included a slide or two on obesity and weight loss. How can this be, knowing that obesity is an epidemic in the United States with high prevalence, morbidity, and mortality rates? As a first-year medical student, I could sooner diagnose many obscure genetic disorders than I could confidently address a patient, family, or friend about weight loss. Having finished 17 years of education, I expected to have heard some sound advice on this matter. Such was not the case, and it needs to change for future medical students.