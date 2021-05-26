2021 Player Report Card: Rasmus Dahlin

MGMacGillivray: C It’s somewhat tough to fully judge Leivo’s season based on how often he was in and out of the lineup along with missing time towards the end of the season on the COVID list. While his scoring numbers weren’t high at all this season, when looking at his possession stats, it shows that he really was one of the Flames better players at even strength this year. He and Derek Ryan on a line together were a dominant pairing as both led the team at most even strength metrics among forwards and provided a fairly reliable bottom six. They routinely had roughly 2⁄3 of high danger chances while on the ice and were rather unlucky to not score more often. Unfortunately I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Flames move on from him, but if they bring him back on a similar deal as a depth piece, I’d be totally fine.