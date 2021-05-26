2021 Player Report Card: Rasmus Dahlin

2020-21 Stats: 49 GP, 2 G, 9 A, 11 Pts, 26 PIM, -2 MGMacGillivray: C- I’m super torn on Valimaki becasue we did see some glimpses of him being a really good player this year but we also saw a lot of instances of poor puck management and decision making. Some of it can be chalked up to rookie mistakes, but as we saw Darryl Sutter clearly felt that Valimaki was pretty disappointing given expectations and wasn’t at the level the team needed him to be at. After missing all of last year and starting this season in Finland, I think it’s easy to see that there were going to be challenges for him, but I have high hopes that he can learn from this past year and take on a bigger role next year.