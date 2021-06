A violation of freedoms or a way of getting back to normal?. Vaccine message on a rockPhoto by Belinda Fewings on Unsplash. After living under restrictions and stay-at-home orders for much of the last 12 months, many Americans are looking forward to getting back to normal. The return of legitimate freedoms without fear of illness or increasing the odds of a further wave of Covid-19 seems to rest on a couple of things - getting the vaccine rolled-out and adopting precautionary measures to beat the virus into submission without causing further death and widespread illness.