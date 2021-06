Online dating fraud rose by 40 per cent in the year to April 2021, with more than 7,500 incidents reported.Data from Action Fraud analysed by Which? shows that approximately £73.9m in losses were reported since the beginning of the pandemic. As three national lockdowns made it difficult to meet other singles in person, more users turned to online dating.On 29 March 2020, Tinder recorded 3 billion swipes worldwide, the most the app has ever recorded in a single day, as per the BBC.Which? described the scams as a “sophisticated type of fraud”, with scammers posing to be someone else and...