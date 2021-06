Grand Caribbean Marinas establishes itself as a powerhouse in the Caribbean and the United States. Grand Caribbean Marinas, part of the Bacalia Group, a business group that operates subsidiaries in different sectors within the United States and Latin America, completed the acquisition of Villa Marina in Puerto Rico, thus accumulating more than 2,200 spaces (between wet slips and dry storage) that positions itself among the five companies that own and operate marinas with the most slips of the United States and the largest in the Caribbean.