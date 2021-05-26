Arrest Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson For Misdemeanor Assault in 2019 Incident

An arrest warrant has been issued for shock rocker Marilyn Manson for two counts of misdemeanor assault tied to an incident at a 2019 concert. Gilford, New Hampshire police announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 25) that there is an active warrant for Manson (born Brian Hugh Warner) for two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault that allegedly took place at a show he played at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019 as part of his Hell Never Dies co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie.