According to Health Canada, the Canadian medical cannabis market currently has 320,000 registered patients and an estimated 8 million Canadians have chronic pain. Syqe Medical, an Israeli pharmaceutical company specializing in inhalation devices for therapeutic drugs, has developed an innovative medical cannabis inhaler, touted as the first of its kind, to treat these patients. When it announced its regulatory approval in Canada on April 28, the company did not name a licensed manufacturer. However, there is reason to believe that the licensed producer was named a North American cannabis operator based in Canada. could be Terra rise (OTC: TRSSF).