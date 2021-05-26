Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

China’s falling pork prices are due to obese pigs – Bloomberg

By The Pig Site
thepigsite.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to reporting in Bloomberg, Chinese hog farmers have been fattening their pigs since late 2020 and their weights have nearly doubled to “roughly the size of a pygmy hippo or female polar bear”. Farmers hope that the larger pigs will bring higher returns if market prices rebound. Cao Tao, a pig trader from Shaanxi told Bloomberg that he is buying pigs that weigh more than 200kgs – average pig sizes are usually around 125kgs.

www.thepigsite.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Pigs#Obese#Market Prices#Chinese Imports#Chinese Demand#Consumer Prices#Market Demand#Bloomberg#Muyuan Foods Co#Pork Imports#Wholesale Pork Prices#Average Pig Sizes#Chinese Hog Farmers#African Swine Fever#Consumer Demand#Foods#Fresh Outbreaks#Dip#Selling#Panic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Economymacaubusiness.com

Soil erosion area in China drops by nearly 1 mln sq km

China has reported a decrease in the area affected by soil erosion in 2020 as the country’s environment continued to improve. The total area of land with soil erosion was 2.69 million square km last year, down 977,600 square km from the peak in the 1980s, according to data from the Ministry of Water Resources.
Economycryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin mining: China gives Yunnan Province miners ultimatum

Miners in YunnanProvince get ultimatum to stop mining. The Bitcoin mining ban wind has slowly crept to Yunnan Province as authorities gave miners June deadline while campaigning against the misuse of electricity by miners in the province. Local reports in China reports that the Energy Administration of Yunnan on Friday...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle gain on strong packer margins; profit-taking sinks hogs

CHICAGO, June 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) cattle futures firmed on Friday on strong beef plant margins and good demand from packers for fed cattle, traders said. Cash beef prices have flattened after a prolonged run higher, but packers continue to make a large profit on each animal...
Businessgreekherald.com

Biz China Weekly: CPI, PPI, new yuan loans, auto sales

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The following are the highlights of China's business news from the past week:. China's consumer inflation continued modest growth in May, while factory-gate prices registered rapid expansion due to increasing commodity prices and the solid recovery of domestic demand, according to official data released Wednesday.
Agricultureraleighnews.net

Roundup: Weekly CBOT agricultural futures mixed amid bullish outlook

CHICAGO, June 12 (Xinhua) -- CBOT agricultural futures consolidated in the past week awaiting certainty in the summer Central U.S. weather pattern, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted. AgResource stays bullish on agricultural futures amid rising consumer demand, as the vaccination rate of the emerging nations improves, and the forecast for...
Economywtaq.com

China’s cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Yunnan in southwest – media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies has spread to the country’s southwest with a campaign against misuse of electricity by bitcoin miners in Yunnan province, local media reported on Saturday. In addition to concerns about the huge amounts of energy needed for the computing power to create cryptocurrencies, the...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

China's independent refineries likely to cut H2 crude imports by 27%

Crude oil imports by China's independent refineries are likely to fall by 27% in the second half of 2021, S&P Global Platts estimated June 11, as a probe into illegal trading reduces PetroChina Fuel Oil's inflow, five plants face having their quota allocations reduced, and a consumption tax slashes bitumen blend imports.
Agriculturethepigsite.com

Brazil's imports of Argentine corn start to arrive

Another four ships should dock this month, Cargonave said. “Ships have already arrived and they have been unloaded. There are also imports of wheat, not just corn, for animal feed,” said Ricardo Santin, president of the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), in an interview. Prices of feed for produce pork...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

USDA on Global Canola/Rapeseed Demand Growth

The June edition of USDA's Oilseeds: World Markets and Trade report highlighted China's demand recovery for soybeans and canola as their African swine fever spread wanes and hog numbers recover. This rebound has led to tight supplies of both soybeans and canola in North America, while placing increased focus on the production potential for 2021. USDA states "with stocks of Canada rapeseed and U.S. soybeans currently at minimal levels, prices are expected to remain high in the coming year."
BusinessAustralian News

China's auto sales up 36.6 pct in Jan.-May

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China's auto sales rose 36.6 percent year on year to 10.88 million units in the January-May period as business activities continued to pick up pace amid sustained economic recovery, data from an industry association showed on Friday. Sales of passenger vehicles increased 38.1 percent year...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn retreats from 1-month high as weather, USDA data assessed

* Firm dollar curbs corn after Thursday rally on USDA supply cuts * Weather forecasts watched for rain relief in dry Midwest zones * Soybeans extend fall to 2-week low after USDA stocks increase * Wheat also lower (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, June 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn fell on Friday as a stronger dollar prompted the market to retreat from a one-month high while investors assessed U.S. government supply forecasts and rain prospects in dry parts of the Midwest. Soybean futures extended losses to reach a two-week low as an increased projection of U.S. stocks in Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report weighed on the oilseed market. Wheat also fell, pressured by corn as well as improving conditions for wheat crops in several major northern hemisphere growing belts. The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 1.2% at $6.90-3/4 a bushel by the end of the overnight session. On Thursday, it rose to its highest since May 12 after the USDA forecast in its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) that U.S. corn supplies would shrink to an eight-year low in 2020/21, while cutting its outlook for Brazil's drought-affected crop. However, reaction was tempered by what were seen as still elevated U.S. and Brazilian supply projections compared with other forecasters. "The USDA used the latest WASDE to tiptoe around the rampant heatwave afflicting Brazil and the U.S., offering cosmetic changes to corn and soybean balance sheets," Rabobank said in a note. Attention was turning back to weather for U.S. crops and patchy prospects for rain in dry western and northern Midwest growing belts in the week ahead. Drought in Brazil and early stress to U.S. corn crops have heightened concerns about tightening global supply, although better-than-expected yields in Argentina and a flow of Indian exports to other Asian countries has offered some supply relief. CBOT wheat was down 0.8% at $6.78-1/4 a bushel. Soybean were 0.8% lower at $15.32 a bushel, after earlier touching their lowest May 28. The USDA gave a higher than expected projection of U.S. stockpiles, seeing high prices clipping demand for soyoil and soymeal. Prices at 1305 GMT Last Change Pct Move End 2020 Ytd Pct Move CBOT wheat 678.25 -5.50 -0.80 640.50 5.89 CBOT corn 690.75 -8.25 -1.18 484.00 42.72 CBOT soy 1532.00 -12.00 -0.78 1311.00 16.86 Paris wheat Sep 210.25 -2.25 -1.06 192.50 9.22 Paris maize Jun 260.00 -2.00 -0.76 219.00 18.72 Paris rape Aug 522.50 -7.25 -1.37 418.25 24.93 WTI crude oil 70.42 0.13 0.18 48.52 45.14 Euro/dlr 1.21 0.00 -0.37 1.2100 0.20 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Pravin Char)
Agriculturetherooseveltreview.com

World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates

WASDE – 613 Approved by the World Agricultural Outlook Board June 10, 2021. WHEAT: The outlook for 2021/22 U.S. wheat this month is for larger supplies, higher. domestic use, unchanged exports, and slightly lower stocks. Supplies are raised as. higher production more than offsets reduced beginning stocks. All wheat production...
Agriculturedawsoncountyjournal.com

Strong momentum continues for U.S. beef, pork exports

Following a record-breaking March performance, exports of U.S. beef and pork continued to build momentum in April, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). “Looking back at April 2020, it was a difficult month for red meat exports as we began to...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Dalian iron ore soars 5.9% on China demand, supply risks

(Reuters) -Iron ore futures jumped on Friday to their highest in more than three weeks as a rebound in steel inventory in top producer China suggested that demand for the raw material remained brisk. The most-traded September iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 5.9% higher at...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Network hash rate drops after China warns Xinjiang against mining

Bitcoin’s price has been going through a volatile phase lately, making the crypto-asset extremely sensitive to all kinds of developments. Previously, the rehashing of China’s crypto-ban had contributed to the price dropping massively. However, now that the country is cracking down on mining, we may be in for another dump.
Industrygcaptain.com

Ships Skip Singapore as China Congestion Snarls Supply Chain

Delays from congestion at southern Chinese ports triggered by fresh Covid-19 outbreaks are rippling through global supply chains, threatening to inflate costs and exacerbate disruptions. A cargo vessel operated by Cosco Shipping Lines Co. will skip a scheduled port stop in Singapore this month because of delays in China, according...