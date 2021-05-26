CODA Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

When does Netflix announce the start date for “Stranger Things” season 4 and what will happen in the new season?. It’s hard to believe, but Season 3 of ” Stranger Things ” just went online in July 2019. So it will be two years ago next month! The fans of the Netflix series have been waiting for a long time for the storyline about Elfie, Mike, Dustin & Co. to continue. And let’s not forget the evil mind flayer, the shadow world, and the experiments of the Russian scientists. There are always new rumors of a possible release day of “Stranger Things” 4on. But what is the matter now? Due to the corona pandemic, the shooting suffered and had to be stopped and postponed again and again. Therefore, season 4 of “Stranger Things” appears much later than expected. The main actor Finn Wolfhard (plays Mike Wheeler) gave a sobering update a few weeks ago. He does not expect the new season to start until the beginning of 2022. Series colleague David Harbor (plays Jim Hopper) was now a guest on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show and dropped something very similar there. Filming of Season 4 is still in full swing and will probably not finish until late summer. There “Stranger Things “is particularly complex in terms of post-production and effects, post-production will take many more weeks. David estimates that fans can expect the new season at the end of 2021 at the earliest. More likely, however, is early 2022.