Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

CODA Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

By Devon Forward
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With streaming services spotlighting indie dramas, and movies like "Nomadland" winning Best Picture at the Oscars — not to mention Chloé Zhao's history-making win of Best Director — it's clear that the lack of tentpole action films this past year has allowed small dramas to shine. Now almost halfway through 2021, streaming platforms appear to be continuing this trend going forward, and the upcoming Apple TV+ movie "CODA" is proof of that.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugenio Derbez
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Chloé Zhao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf People#Coda#Sundance Film Festival#Theater Company#Theatrical Release#Horror Films#Movie Theaters#Indie Films#Feature Films#Coda#Rotten Tomatoes#Variety#Palm Springs#Hulu#Neon#Hbo#Academy Award#Asl#Release Date#Indie Dramas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Apple
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
Related
New York City, NYObserver

The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

This week’s streaming releases are both action-packed and character-driven as stars such as Gina Rodriguez navigate life-threatening insomnia in Netflix’s Awake and Tom Hiddleston disrupts the flow of time in Disney+’s Loki. Other notable names remain behind the camera this weekend, such as in the Lin-Manuel Miranda-produced adaptation of In the Heights, starring Anthony Ramos as bodega owner Usnavi. Consider Observer Entertainment’s latest streaming guide your ultimate weekend watching companion.
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

What To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Paramount Plus And Disney+

It is based on a "sleep deprivation pandemic" "Skater Girl" is a sports drama set in rural India. Streaming platforms are coming up with an interesting set of new releases this weekend. Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only limited movies are available in theaters, which include "The Conjuring: The Devil...
TV Serieswttspod.com

Stranger Things Season 4: Do We Have A Release Date?

When does Netflix announce the start date for “Stranger Things” season 4 and what will happen in the new season?. It’s hard to believe, but Season 3 of ” Stranger Things ” just went online in July 2019. So it will be two years ago next month! The fans of the Netflix series have been waiting for a long time for the storyline about Elfie, Mike, Dustin & Co. to continue. And let’s not forget the evil mind flayer, the shadow world, and the experiments of the Russian scientists. There are always new rumors of a possible release day of “Stranger Things” 4on. But what is the matter now? Due to the corona pandemic, the shooting suffered and had to be stopped and postponed again and again. Therefore, season 4 of “Stranger Things” appears much later than expected. The main actor Finn Wolfhard (plays Mike Wheeler) gave a sobering update a few weeks ago. He does not expect the new season to start until the beginning of 2022. Series colleague David Harbor (plays Jim Hopper) was now a guest on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show and dropped something very similar there. Filming of Season 4 is still in full swing and will probably not finish until late summer. There “Stranger Things “is particularly complex in terms of post-production and effects, post-production will take many more weeks. David estimates that fans can expect the new season at the end of 2021 at the earliest. More likely, however, is early 2022.
MoviesDecider

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: June 2021’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is heating up this month! The streamer is freshening up its film library with a new selection of classics and originals, clearing out some titles leaving in May to make room for a June lineup that’s better than ever before. This month, Netflix is kicking things off with the...
Moviesmarketcapitalize.com

What we know so far about The 355

Films like “The 355” are aiming for much-needed changes, and Hollywood has long been criticised for the lack of representation in movies. “The 355” is a new woman-led spy thriller star Jessica Chastain, who has explicitly created the idea for the picture in reply to decades of men-dominated espionage films, such as the James Bond franchise. ‘We’re just accepting that the women are awesome, fierce and fierce,’ he told reports. ‘My ambitions and hopes for ‘The 355’ “I’m glad that society will begin to recognise what’s going on in our globe.”
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW: Marvel Studios Reveals When The Movie Will Be Available On Disney+ For FREE

Now that Black Widow is available to pre-order on Disney+, a landing page has revealed when you'll be able to watch the movie...without having to pay $29.99 for the privilege!. That's the "Premier Access" price, of course, and still quite a bit cheaper than how much it costs for an entire family to go to the theater. We'd heard that Disney was planning to release movies digitally 90 days after their initial debuts, and with a Disney+ debut for Black Widow officially set for October 6, it seems the studio is sticking with that.
TV & Videosasumetech.com

Netflix: Is Infinite on Netflix?

The sci-fi action film Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg is the next big movie fans are excited for, and many Netflix subscribers are curious as to the flick’s availability on the streaming powerhouse’s platform. The Equalizer and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is at the helm of the exciting, action-packed endeavor....
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

iOS 14.7 release date and all the iPhone features we know about so far

Apple only recently launched iOS 14.6, but the company is keeping the updates coming as iOS 14.7 is now available in beta, and as such we know about some of what it offers. So far this looks to be a much smaller update than the last couple – which added things like Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, Apple Card Family, and App Tracking Transparency.
Video GamesIGN

Breath of the Wild 2: Release Date, Gameplay, and What We Know So Far

Legend of Zelda sequels are few and far between, so it was a delightful surprise to hear Breath of the Wild 2 was in the works. Ever since Nintendo showed a teaser for the still-unnamed sequel for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at E3 2019, we’ve been waiting on the edge of our seats for a full official reveal and it seems most likely we’ll be getting that at E3 2021.
MoviesBrainerd Dispatch

Coming to a movie theater near you — what’s hot this summer

New releases are heating up the summer box office. “A Quiet Place Part II” scared up some big numbers for a sequel released late last month following the height of the coronavirus pandemic. “It was a success. It outgrossed the original for opening, which is very rare. Normally, it’s the...
Moviesava360.com

Midnight in the Switchgrass Exclusive Trailer #1 (2021) | Movieclips Trailers

Check out the official Midnight in the Switchgrass exclusive trailer starring Megan Fox! Let us know what you think in the comments below. ► Sign up for a Fandango FanAlert for Midnight in the Switchgrass: https://www.fandango.com/?cmp=MCYT_YouTube_Desc. Want to be notified of all the latest movie trailers? Subscribe to the channel...
TV & VideosTor.com

Apple Has Renewed Jason Mamoa’s , Season 2 Gets Summer Release

When Apple launched its streaming video service Apple TV+, it did so with a limited library of original content, including a post-apocalyptic series starring Jason Mamoa called See. Just ahead of its debut in 2019, Apple announced that it had renewed the series for a second season, and last night,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Y-105FM

Apple TV+ Unveils New Teaser For Sci-Fi Series ‘Invasion’

Apple TV+ has shared a new teaser for the highly anticipated sci-fi series Invasion, which premieres on the platform later this fall. The show, which stars Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), takes place over multiple continents as people from several different walks of life respond to an alien invasion.