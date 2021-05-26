Cancel
15-year-old girl shot, killed in confrontation near governor’s mansion in Albany

By Tribune News Service
Syracuse.com
Pete DeMola, Times Union (TNS) Albany, N.Y. — A 15-year-old high school student became the city’s ninth homicide victim of 2021 after men opened fire Monday night on the car she and three others were sitting in on Wilbur Street, police said. Destiny Greene was with two adults and another...

