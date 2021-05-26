Pacton Commences Surface Program at Red Lake Gold Project, Ontario

Drilling has resumed at Revival Gold’s Beartrack-Arnett project in Lemhi County. Plans call for drilling five holes to depths of about 8,200 feet in the Joss target, according to Revival’s President and CEO Hugh Agro. Revival Gold has hired Major Drilling America to do the summer drilling work. Agro said a second rig will begin drilling this month at the Haidee target, which sits at a higher elevation than the Joss target. “Drilling will focus on continuing to define and expand” on the trend of high-grade gold mineralization with underground mining potential, Agro said. The existing resource is primarily in an open-pit setting. Also this summer, geotechnical and hydrological engineering holes are to be completed in advance of the pre-feasibility study the company expects to complete in the second half of 2022. That study will focus on the first phase restart of heap leach operations at Beartrack-Arnett. In conjunction with drilling efforts, Revival Gold’s metallurgical and environmental test work continues, he said, under the direction of SGS Lakefield. About 3 tons of sample material has been shipped to SGS Lakefield. The evaluation focuses on heap leach recoveries and will be used in the pre-feasibility study. The three-size testing methodology involves 120-day, 180-day and 360-day tests and will take a year to complete. The tests will help Revival Gold officials determine average recovery of gold from the various processes. The longer test periods are intended to capture the effect of blending transition and sulfide mineralization into the leach pads with respect to metallurgical and environmental behavior, according to Revival Gold’s news release. “This test work will provide critical technical input for the next steps in assessing the potential restart of heap leach gold production from existing infrastructure at Beartrack-Arnett,” Agro said. “We are an an exciting stage of the project definition.” Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho.