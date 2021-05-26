3 factors that could hold back the New York Giants’ offense in 2021

There’s plenty of reason for optimism regarding the New York Giants’ offense in 2021, but they must overcome a variety of issues that plagued them in 2020. Quarterback Daniel Jones had his fair share of issues, ranging from pocket awareness to trouble progressing through his reads in the passing game. Ultimately, Jones saw a stretch of growth and momentum before suffering a hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in week 11, but there’s no question he has the tangible traits and characteristics to be a quality quarterback at the NFL level.