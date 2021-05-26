Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

IHG Expands in Turkey with 3 New Hotels

ftnnews.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, continued strategic expansion in Turkey with three signings. The new signings are InterContinental Grand Ankara, Crowne Plaza Istanbul Tuzla Viaport Marina, and Holiday Inn Express Ankara Airport. This outstanding trio of properties further strengthens IHG Hotels & Resorts’...

ftnnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Ihg#Turkey#Ihg Hotels Resorts#Premium And Essentials#Development Europe#Turkish#Elikler Holding#Intercontinental Istanbul#Luxury Lifestyle#B Y K Ankara Hotel#The Grand Ankara Hotel#The Brasserie Restaurant#The Holiday Inn Express#First Holiday Inn Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

Hotel Brands Expect Hybrid Events To Flourish Post-Pandemic - CoStar

Tech Could Allow Smaller Hotels To Play Host for Large Events. While events and group business streams have largely laid dormant through the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, hotel brands and operators say conversations and future bookings with meetings planners show dramatic changes in what they're looking for in some events.
WorldTravelPulse

Dubai Prepares for Tourism Surge

Dubai’s tourism industry has been active throughout the pandemic and is now prepared for a major surge in visitors, Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, shared when speaking at a virtual press event. According to Kazim, Dubai was one of the first destinations to open...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Riviera Nayarit Proves Resilience With New Hotel Openings

Mexico's Riviera Nayarit region has proven its resiliency following a year like no other. The diverse destination, celebrated for its miles and miles of amazing beaches, a wide range of hotels and resorts, mesmerizing nature and wildlife, world-class golf courses, delectable local cuisine and so much more, has somehow emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with even more to offer.
Energy Industrytdworld.com

New Submarine Power Links in Turkey to Connect Asia and Europe

Contract of 140 million euros for design, supply, installation, and commissioning of two high-voltage submarine power cable links. Prysmian Group has been awarded a contract worth a total of around 140 million euros (US$166.3 million) by the Turkish utility TEIAS for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of two high-voltage submarine power cable links, one between Europe and Asia and the other across the Izmit Gulf in Asia. The official contract signing ceremony is expected within June, followed by an immediate notice to proceed. The completion of both contracts is expected by 2023.
Industrybostonnews.net

Chain Hotel Market COVID-19 Industry Planning Structure - Research 2021-2027 | Wyndham Hotel Group, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotel Group, Marriott International

A luxury hotel is defined as a hotel that offers the guest a luxurious accommodation experience. For the most part, luxury hotels have no set standards. Luxury hotels typically host high paying guests and the services and food are expected to be of high quality. The growing travel and tourism industry is critical to the rise in luxury hotel market revenue, as will rising disposable incomes, rising people's living standards, and increasing penchant for leisure travel will fuel market growth.
Travelhotelbusiness.com

Hotels debut for Hyatt, IHG and Red Roof

Hyatt, IHG and Red Roof are opening new hotels across the U.S. Hyatt Place Evansville/Downtown, the first Hyatt-branded hotel in the Evansville, IN, region, has opened. Owned by Kinship Hospitality LLC, the hotel is a joint venture led by Kinship Hospitality LLC and operated by General Hotels Corporation, the 139-room property is located close to Evansville Regional Airport and within walking distance to the Ford Center, home of Evansville Thunderbolts Minor League Hockey and University of Evansville Basketball. It is also a few blocks away from Victory Theatre and Old National Events Plaza, as well as top museums and cultural attractions including the Children’s Museum of Evansville, Evansville African American Museum, the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science and the World War II LST 325 Naval Ship.
Worldhospitalitynet.org

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Add Seven New Properties In Key Cities In Pakistan

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts the world’s largest hotel franchising company with a global presence of over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries, today announced plans to further expand its presence in Pakistan with a number of key signings in some of country’s most popular destinations including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Hyderabad.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

LXR Hotels & Resorts and Curio Collection by Hilton to Open 2026 in Tel Aviv

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has signed an agreement for the development of two new hotels totalling 577 guest rooms in a prime beachfront location in Tel Aviv. The new development will see the introduction of Hilton’s LXR Hotels & Resorts and Curio Collection by Hilton to the dynamic Israel market, joining Hilton Tel Aviv, Vista at Hilton Tel Aviv and Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem.
TravelCNBC

Time to travel: IHG Hotels giving away stays around the world for a year

After 16 long months of a global pandemic and numerous lockdowns, are you ready to get out of the house and finally go on that vacation you've wanted to take but couldn't? IHG Hotels & Resorts is offering one U.S.-based traveler the opportunity to stay at their properties 'rent-free' in locations across the world, for one year, through its new sweepstakes known as the 'Department of Epic'.
Lifestyletribuneledgernews.com

IHG, RIVA Development to debut Hotel Indigo brand in Saudi capital

Jun. 23—Expanding its presence in the capital city of Saudi Arabia, IHG Hotels and Resorts is bringing the world's first globally branded boutique hotel brand to the Kingdom with the signing of Hotel Indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road. This development also marks the first hotel to be signed under the master development agreement (MDA) between IHG and RIVA Development Company via its wholly owned subsidiary RIVA Hospitality for Hotel Services Company.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Topic - Hotel Commissions

How Much is Your Hotel Paying in OTA Commissions - and How to Reduce It?. OTAs are powerful marketing machines that provide hotels and vacation rentals great online exposure. But this exposure comes at a cost. continue reading →. November, 22 2018. A letter from Hyatt Hotels Corp.'s global head...
MilitaryHotel Online

IHG Army Hotels and Lendlease Open Second Phase of Candlewood Suites on Fort Jackson

IHG Army Hotels and Lendlease today announced the opening of the second new Candlewood Suites on Fort Jackson – Lendlease and IHG Army Hotels’ fifteenth Candlewood Suites hotel in the high-quality portfolio made possible through Privatization of Army Lodging (PAL). The two-building, 317-room hotel is now fully completed, following the West building opening in October 2020.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Lyon: a new Moxy hotel opens

Following openings in Bordeaux, Lille and Biot (Sophia-Antipolis), the Moxy brand is continuing its expansion, and opening a new hotel at Lyon Saint-Exupéry airport. Built by SOGELYM DIXENC, the new Moxy will be located on the site of the former Sofitel hotel, in the heart of Lyon Saint-Exupéry airport, and will benefit from all its advantages, particularly thanks to the opening of the new terminal and the development of new airlines that generate significant overnight stays.
LifestyleBBC

Planning permission granted for new Portrush hotel and spa

Planning permission has been granted for a new hotel, spa and golf lodge in Portrush, County Antrim. Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council approved the proposal for the development on the Dunluce Road on Wednesday. The accommodation will include 35 bedrooms and a health spa next to the Royal Portrush...
IndustryPosted by
The Press

Icelandic Glacial Expands National Growth as New Supplier for Select Hyatt Hotels

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial, the premium naturally alkaline, sustainably sourced spring water from the legendary Ölfus Spring in Iceland, has significantly expanded its national distribution as a water supplier for select Hyatt hotel properties across several Hyatt brands in the U.S. Beginning summer 2021, guests at more than 40 Hyatt properties will be able to conveniently enjoy The Purest Tasting Water On Earth™ in-room and at hotel retail shops and markets across participating U.S. hotels across the Alila, Andaz, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, JdV by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and Thompson Hotels brands. Icelandic Glacial bottled water will also be offered at all catered special events and conferences at the properties.
Windham, NYHotel Interactive Network

Wylder Hotels Acquires Iconic Thompson House Resort in Windham NY.

WINDHAM, NY–Known for creating and reimagining iconic boutique hotels in idyllic and unexpected destinations, Wylder Hotels announces the acquisition of the legendary The Thompson House Resort in Windham, New York. The group plans to reimagine, restore, and honor the history of the beloved resort, set to reopen in the spring...
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

Marriott International Launches Fairfield by Marriott in Europe

Marriott International, the world’s favourite travel company, has launched Fairfield by Marriott in Europe. A proven performer, Fairfield is the second largest Marriott International brand based on number of hotels, and is growing rapidly. With a distribution of more than 1,100 open hotels globally, and over 400 in the pipeline, Fairfield is a recognised and trusted brand by guests around the world. The prototype has been designed to deliver speed to market and operational efficiencies, and its innovative model enables owners to adapt to site requirements and local market needs.
LifestyleTravelPulse

The Riviera Nayarit's Hotel Offer Expands

WHY IT RATES: Two new hotels are the adults-only Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort and the family-friendly Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. The Riviera Nayarit is celebrating two new luxury hotel properties: the 278-room Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort and...